 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Spoiler: Dipika, Surbhi Or Deepak - Here’s Who Won Ticket To Finale Task!

BB 12 Latest Update: Sreesant & KV Got Into A Major Fight

In the latest episode, Sreesanth and Karanvir got into a major fight as KV called Sree, a cheater. This upsets Sree, who left the task, allowing Dipika to take the seat.

Deepak & Dipika Save Karanvir Over Sreesanth!

Dipika and Deepak had to decide between Sreesanth and Karanvir. After a lot of argument, they decide to save Karanvir. This made Sreesanth upset and he was disappointed with Dipika.

BB 12 Spoiler: Ticket To Finale Task

Apparently, Karanvir, Somi, Romil and Sreesanth are out of the task. The contenders for the next task - Ticket To Finale are - Surbhi, Deepak and Dipika. As per the task, the three contenders Dipika, Deepak and Surbhi had to spend exact 30 minutes in a telephone booth one by one by guessing the time.

Surbhi Wins Ticket To Finale Task

The other housemates who don't want the particular contender to win will be disturbing them by giving them a call. Apparently, Surbhi was closest to 30 minutes and has bagged the Ticket To Finale week!

The Khabri Tweets

"#SurbhiRana won TicketToFinale week but Still she is not the Finalist as she is liable to Mid-Week eviction in Finale week. Finalist will be decalred after mid-week eviction in FinaleWeek." - (sic)