 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Deepika Singh Approached For The Show!

Colors' controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 12 makers are busy selecting controversial celebrity contestants for the show! And the twist this season is, the contestants will be locked in the house in jodis! The contestants are expected to bring their partners - from parents, friend, siblings to even life partners. Also, it is being said that the makers are planning to rope in a gay or a lesbian couple, a stripper, an escort or a sex addict. If it happens, then this season is going to be the boldest season ever!

Recently there were reports that Colors' actors, Rohan Gandotra & Helly Shah, television's popular couple, Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee were approached for the show. Although Rohan is yet to confirm, Helly revealed that she refused to participate on the show. Gurmeet (and Debina) denied being approached! According to Tellychakkar report, Deepika Singh has been approached for the show!

Deepika Singh rose to fame with her role Sandhya on the show, Diya Aur Baati Hum. The actress is married to director Rohit Raj Goyal and was blessed with a baby boy last year (2017). It has to be seen whether the actress will give a nod to the show or not!

Apart from the above mentioned celebrities, there were also reports that Nia Sharma and Kapil Sharma were approached for the show. While Nia denied being approached, Kapil is yet to clarify the same.

There were also reports that the makers had approached suspended school teacher, Uttara Pant Bahuguna from Uttarakhand. She was apparently suspended by CM Trivendra Singh Rawat for arguing with him over her transfer. But the school teacher has refused the offer!

Well, we are sure that the fans are eagerly waiting to know which are the celebrities/commoners who will participate in it. Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

