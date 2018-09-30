 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Eviction: SHOCKING TWIST! Romil Too Is Getting Eliminated; Wild Card Entrant To Enter?

Related Articles
Today's (September 29, 2018) weekend ka vaar was eye-opener! Salman Khan made sure that the contestants will know the consequence of going wrong on the show as he bashed almost every contestant. Ayushmann Khuranna entered the house and gave tasks to the contestants. He asked them to rank themselves between 1 to 7. Salman was disappointed with everyone and said that none of the contestants are standing out and they have no clue what the outside world thinks of them. He looked visibly upset with Karanvir Bohra especially! He was also upset with Sreesanth.
Since the housemates had questions for each other, the host called Anup-Jasleen, Urvashi-Deepak and KVB to the witness box. While Anup was accused that he doesn't take a stand in the house, the housemates said Deepak doesn't work and usually seen buttering others. Housemates accused Urvashi doesn't share her point of view. Also, housemates accused KVB of being diplomatic, political and fake! Romil was declared gunehgaar of the week and was sent to the torture room.
Kriti & Roshmi Eliminated!
Later, Salman announced first eviction. Kriti and Roshmi were eliminated from the Bigg Boss 12 house. Also, he surprised the viewers that there is going to be another eviction tomorrow!
Romil Too Will Be Leaving The House!
It was said that Romil and Nirmal got a special power to save one. Apparently, Nirmal saved Romil, as he felt that Romil was playing good. But according to the latest rumour, it is being said that even Romil is going to leave the house. Well, let's wait and watch if this is true or just a rumour!
Scarlett Rose Is The First Wild Card Entrant
Not just this, it is also being said that the first wild card entrant will enter the house on Monday. If reports are to be believed Splitsvilla fame Scarlett Rose will be entering the house as wild card entrant.
Scarlet Has Already Left For Lonavala!
Previously, there were reports that Splitsvilla fame Scarlett Rose will be entering the house as a contestant along with her best friend Ryan Peterson, which didn't happen! Now, looks like makers have decided to get her solo on the show. Scarlett has already packed her bags and left for Lonavala.
