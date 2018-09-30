 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Eviction: SHOCKING TWIST! Romil Too Is Getting Eliminated; Wild Card Entrant To Enter?

Kriti & Roshmi Eliminated!

Later, Salman announced first eviction. Kriti and Roshmi were eliminated from the Bigg Boss 12 house. Also, he surprised the viewers that there is going to be another eviction tomorrow!

Romil Too Will Be Leaving The House!

It was said that Romil and Nirmal got a special power to save one. Apparently, Nirmal saved Romil, as he felt that Romil was playing good. But according to the latest rumour, it is being said that even Romil is going to leave the house. Well, let's wait and watch if this is true or just a rumour!

Scarlett Rose Is The First Wild Card Entrant

Not just this, it is also being said that the first wild card entrant will enter the house on Monday. If reports are to be believed Splitsvilla fame Scarlett Rose will be entering the house as wild card entrant.

Scarlet Has Already Left For Lonavala!

Previously, there were reports that Splitsvilla fame Scarlett Rose will be entering the house as a contestant along with her best friend Ryan Peterson, which didn't happen! Now, looks like makers have decided to get her solo on the show. Scarlett has already packed her bags and left for Lonavala.