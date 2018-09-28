 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Elimination: Who Will Leave The House This Week, Romil-Nirmal Or Kriti-Roshmi?

Related Articles
-
The Weekend is nearing and so is the first elimination of Bigg Boss 12! The viewers are eager to know as to who will be eliminated first from the reality show. As of now, the house has 5 celebrities and 5 jodis. Among them, as a punishment, Bigg Boss nominated Karanvir Bohra and Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh directly for eviction. After the nomination task, Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik and Dipika Kakar who got more votes against them were also nominated for eviction.
So currently, 2 jodis and 2 singles are nominated. Since the singles - Dipika Kakar and Karanvir Bohra have good fan followers, the duo will obviously get saved. They are also playing the game smartly and in a mature way.
Kriti & Roshmi
The jodis Kriti-Roshmi and Romil-Nirmal are in the danger zone. Kriti who didn't perform the tasks (captaincy and sanchalak) properly is to be blamed! However, since Roshmi has got a good fan following, she might get saved.
Romil & Nirmal
Also, Romil and Nirmal were rude while performing the latest luxury budget task (Samudri Lootere) are also in the danger zone. The two recently got into a huge argument with the housemates. Romil refused to say sorry for being rude. Sreesanth was annoyed with the jodi and he wanted to leave the house as he couldn't tolerate them.
Romil & Nirmal In Danger Zone
According to the latest voting trend, it is being said that Romil and Nirmal are in the danger zone. The duo has got slightly lesser votes than Roshmi and Kriti. Read what the tweeples have to say:
@SalMansCommando
"#RomilChoudhary & #Nirmalsingh Recieve Lowest Votes This Week And They Will be Evicted From The #BiggBoss12 House 👍 #WeekendKaVaar #BB12 #BiggBoss #SalmanKhan." - (sic)
@ItsSohailKhan & @stunninghuman
@ItsSohailKhan: #BiggBoss12 Update :- #RomilChoudhary & #Nirmalsingh recieve lowest number of votes this week and most probably they will be evicted from the house today. - (sic)
@stunninghuman: Romil and Nirmal DOnt deserve to stay in the house, so they should get evicted. Reason being they r not doing anything in the house!! - (sic)
The Khabri
"Final Votings #BB12 1 Karanvir 2 Dipika 3 Roshmi-Kriti 4 Romil-Nirmal ❌ . Karanvir Got highest Votes, Romil and Nirmal Got Least so they will go home Tomorrow if shoot happens tomorrow else Next Day." - (sic)
Our voting poll also says the same (as of now): Dipika has got highest vote (50%), while KVB and Kriti-Roshmi have got 22% votes. Romil-Nirmal have recieved least votes (6%). Do you think Romil and Nirmal will leave the house? Hit the comment box to share the views.
Check out who got more votes here
