 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Fan UPSET With Neha Pendse’s Elimination; Wants Her Back As Wild Card Entrant!

    Bigg Boss 12 makers have been introducing back to back twists on the show. Last week, first shock came in the form of nomination - the three strong contestants of the house - Neha Pendse, Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra were nominated directly (without nomination task) for eviction. Second surprise was Sreesanth was sent to secret room. Third shock for the viewers and fans was 'nomination' yet again - KVB and Neha were nominated for weekend elimination!

    As we revealed Neha was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 12 house. The actress, who initially, didn't perform well, understood the game later and was seen playing, but in a fair way! Unfortunately, since she couldn't create any controversy, she was out of the house! Fans are extremely upset as they started liking the actress and felt she was a strong competitor. They called the show biased and now want the actress back on the show as wild card entrant. Check out fans' comments.

    Fans’ Tweets: Pankaj Rakwal

    ‏"Boycott bigg boss 12. We just waste our precious time for this pre planned show. These unfair makers can do anything for the TRP. For example the contestants like urvashi & shivashish still in the house and the contestants like neha who played with honesty is evicted #BiggBoss12." - (sic)

    Pankaj Rakwal

    "Boycott bigg boss 12. We just waste our precious time for this pre planned show. These unfair makers can do anything for the TRP. For example the contestants like urvashi & shivashish still in the house and the contestants like neha who played with honesty is evicted #BiggBoss12." - (sic)

    Shiivaan

    "U guys played a biased n unfair game with #NehhaPendse by eliminating her n saving the contestant who got least vote...now not going to watch this @BiggBoss ... #BringBackNehha." - (sic)

    @malikeknumber1

    "Not a fan but as a viewer of bigg boss She Deserve to stay in house till last week i think she should be in top 4 She is strong and good player WE LOVE NEHHA #NehhaPendse #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #BiggBoss." - (sic)

    @SachinKhuranaa

    "I knew about #NehaPandse eviction earlier this week and was just hoping for her comeback to the house but seeing her interview is heart breaking! She was so deserving! Soo UNFAIR! #BiggBoss12." - (sic)

    @Smile_Buddy17 & Jeetu

    @Smile_Buddy17: I am not #NehaPendse fan but i wana say that she deserves to stay there in #BB12 house. I hope in future weekends she enter #BiggBoss12 house again as a wild card entry. We Love Nehha. - (sic)

    Jeetu@_Vanzara02: #Biggboss12 not fair big boss makers. Very disappointed. Neha is nice. - (sic)

    Story first published: Monday, October 15, 2018, 0:16 [IST]
