Bigg Boss 12: Fans Find ‘Thop Ki Salaami’ STUPID & CHEAP; Praise Sreesanth For Taking It Sportingly!

    Bigg Boss 12 is hitting the headlines for one or the other reason. Especially, Jasleen and Anup's relationship has been making a lot of buzz outside the house! Apart from the contestants and weekday tasks and fun, the fans eagerly wait for the 'weekend ka vaar' episodes, as they can watch Salman Khan on screen! And because Salman reviews the show and he would punish those contestants who had gone wrong.

    In yesterday's (September 23, 2018) episode, we saw Varun Dhawan gracing the show. He was seen promoting his upcoming film Sui Dhaga on the sets. He also entered the house and gave a fun task, which turned quite serious! He divided the contestants into two groups (blue and orange), who will have to collect pillow covers and cotton, and make a pillow. The captains were Sreesanth (blue team) and Saba (orange team)!

    Sreesanth Punished With ‘Thop Ki Salaami’

    Unfortunately, the blue team lost the task and Sreesanth initiated to get punished for not performing well. He was given thop ki salaami as a punishment (his face was blackened), which didn't go well with not just Sreesanth fans, but also the viewers. They found the punishment to be cheap and stupid. Read the fans' comments:

    Fans Feel Bad For Sreesanth

    AmritA: #sreesanth ke liya bura lag raha 😥💔 #BiggBoss12. - (sic)

    CHETAN SHARMA 😎: #SreeSanth se kya chahate ho 😡😡😡 @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #BB12 #BiggBoss12
    ‏ @guptatripti37: How unfair 😑😑😑😑😑#Sreesanth u r a star 💖#BiggBoss12 #BB12 #BiggBoss. - (sic)

    Thop Ki Salami Is A Stupid Idea

    Jaspreet kaur grewal : #bigboss top ki salami is such a stupid idea #BiggBoss12 #bb12 #ColorsTV it is humiliating...u can not humiliate as did to #Sreesanth. - (sic)

    Geetanjali pan: He is most genuine n i felt for him y bigboss he was and he is a star. #Sreesanth. - (sic)

    Thop Ki Salami Is Not Funny At All!

    Roopal🌸: This 'Tope' thing is NOT FUNNY AT ALL😑😑It's not just lame but CHEAP & DIGUSTING😑😑First #KaranVirBohra (in front of his family) & now #Sreesanth ,u can sooo not disrespect them like this,THIS IS SICK!! @ColorsTV @rajcheerfull @BiggBoss #BiggBoss12 #BB12 #WeekendKaVaar. - (sic)

    AdaaJaanLeva 🎬 Writes…

    "Kya @BiggBoss .ye jo tumne #Sreesanth ka muh kala kiya he na..ye oska muh kala nhi tumne puri desh ki cricket team ka muh kala kiya he.shame on you👎👎👎👎👎👎👎😠😠 loser show👎👎 #BB12 #BiggBoss12". - (sic)

    Fans Praise Sreesanth

    Veena_Healer| lostsoul😘: #bb12 #BiggBoss12 #Sreesanth u took the Salaami so sportingly. A true sportsman. You are in a different league altogether 👌👌 @TeamSreesanth. - (sic)

    @aniket_dh: True gentleman #sreesanth #BiggBoss12 #BiggBoss #bb12. - (sic)

    Thop Ki Salaami Is Wahiyad Idea!

    Manisha ~ #JasNup: Felt bad for @sreesanth36 's punishment. This is very humiliating, @BiggBoss aise wahiyad ideas kahan se laate ho? 😒#Sreesanth 🏏 #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #BiggBoss #BB12WeekendKaVaarWithSalman. - (sic)

    Sreesanth Is A True Gentleman!

    ChetanaBB_fan: We all know he did tat just to save the gals fr a punishment.. #SreeSanth is a True gentelman.. N he proved in this #WeekendKaVaarWithSalman #BB12 #BiggBoss12. - (sic)

    Well, we agree with the fans! Instead of black colour in the thop, the makers could have used some other colours (although it might not look like they are being punished). But seriously, blackening the face is insulting (not punishing), no matter whosoever it is!

