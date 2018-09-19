 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Fans Are Irritated With Saba & Somi; Call The Khan Sisters ‘Drama & Footage Queens’!

Related Articles
In the Bigg Boss 12 house, the two sisters are already grabbing the headlines for their unnecessary fights. At first, Saba and Somi, to have fun, fake a fight with Shivashish. Later, they are seen apologising to the housemates. The sisters' drama doesn't end here as they not only get into an argument with Srishty Rode (in the bathroom), they also get into an argument with Dipika Kakar (over sharing work load) and other housemates as well. Because of unnecessary discussion and argument, the housemates revolt against the sisters.
After the BB Press Conference task gets cancelled because of Sreesanth, the sisters along with other housemates, blame Sreesanth for losing the task. Saba and Somi also get into argument with Sreesanth. Somi is also seen crying as Sreesanth comment on Somi and Saba's upbringing. Later, Sreesanth apologises (just like the Khan sisters did after faking a fight) to Somi, but they continue their argument!
Fans’ Comment On Khan Sisters
Although Sreesanth is indeed wrong in not performing the task, the fans feel that the Khan sisters were doing drama and seeking footage. They even felt that they were playing victim card. Read the tweets below!
Saba & Somi Are Playing Victim Card!
Manoranjan: Why #SabaKhan and #Somikhan is playing a victim card. Tum karo to chamtkar aur #srisant kare to bl**t***r😂🤣😂 #BB12 #BiggBoss12. - (sic)
Divya🤖 Misra 🎃: #SabaKhan aur #SomiKhan. These two are jabardasti ka camera capture people annoying. #BB12 #BiggBoss12. - (sic)
The Sisters Are Irritating
🎭 @Leonotcaprio: #SabaKhan and #SomiKhan are irritating and were purposely trying to start a fight in the kitchen but #Sreesanth is so overreacting over that Prank..🙄 He was not even involved in their fake fight. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #BiggBoss. -(sic)
Calotropic1234: I am irritated with this two Sister's 🦑🦑 #khansisters #SabaKhan #Bb12. - (sic)
Fans Feel They Are Doing It For Fottage!
Aalishh ♥️: Khan sisters bas footage kha rahe hain aur sab Ko disrespect krna jaante hain🙄 Very irritating 😣 #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #BiggBoss #SomiKhan #SabaKhan #ShilpaShinde #shivashishmishra. - (sic)
SIMI 💥: No one is favorite, But #SabaKhan #SomiKhan are on hate list 😡 Such a bitch 🙊 #MtvExtraDose #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #BiggBoss. - (sic)
Fans Already Hate Saba & Somi!
L: Though sree's plan wasn't really good but still he gave this Khan sisters taste of their own medicine! So if he pranked them why are they reacting Now? 😏 U both started this! 😪 #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #sabakhan #SomiKhan. - (sic)
Attention Seekers!
MeGha📸: #KhanSisters need to take a deep breath and relax! 😉 Being attention seeking drama queens.. creating scenes for no reason! #BiggBoss12 #BB12 #SabaKhan #SomiKhan #BiggBoss. - (sic)
Meet: Directly or indirectly, dono camera me aana magta hey. Bss Ghar ke maahol ko bigado. Dirty game, same like @eyehinakhan #BB12 #Biggboss #BiggBoss12 #SabaKhan #SomiKhan. - (sic)
