 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Fans Lash Out At Dipika Kakar As She Failed As A Sanchalak; Support Srishty Rode!

Dipika’s Decision Was Unfair Towards Srishty

When Bigg Boss asked Dipika, who was the sanchalak of the task as to who was wrong, she justified saying both were wrong. If we watch the incident again, we will get to see, Dipika didn't even watch how hard Saba pushed Srishty. This didn't go well with fans and they lashed out at Dipika saying she was playing unfair.

Bigg Boss Punishes Saba & Srishty

Neha even supported Dipika, while KVB was against them and supported Srishty. Bigg Boss announced that as a punishment, in the entire season, the duo won't get any chance to become a captain of the house. This definitely upset Somi and Saba was in tears, as the duo desperately wanted to become captain of the house.

Fans Lash Out At Dipika As She & Neha Never Supported Srishty

The fans are extremely upset with Dipika's decision and lashed out at her as they felt she was unfair. They feel that she and Neha never supported Srishty and cornered her. They are also upset with Bigg Boss' decision as it was Saba's mistake and they want her to get evicted (as a punishment). Well, we agree with the fans! Check out the tweets.

Thiea

"#BiggBoss12 I hate hate hate dipika and Neha after this..gonna fully support srishti and kv...these two shd be eliminated soon including this fucking saba." - (sic)

Anujshinde

‏ "If we agree that both @sabakhan and @SrSrishty are wrong but there is a way u defend...... If we see from the beginning of the task Srishty was aggressive but the way Saba defended seemed to be more aggressive and violent. #BiggBoss12." - (sic)

Baddie & @hjsplitsvilla

"Baddie: Wtf..!! Dipika was not even looking at them.. sad biggboss #BB12 #biggboss12 @ColorsTV

@hjsplitsvilla: Dipika is jealous of Srishty and Nehha has personal grudges obviously cuz srishty didnt let her win the task." - (sic)

Navneet GiLL

"Dipika ne push dkha tak nhi and she judged and explained it to Big boss... slow claps for her...i want @BeingSalmanKhan Sir to take class of her for this #SrishtyRode #BiggBoss12." - (sic)

Roxy

"Maine pehli baar dekha ki log #physical violence ke liye overall kaisa person hai week1 se uska justification deke decide kar rahe hai ki kaun wrong hai...Slow claps for #DipikaKakar #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #ColorsTV." - (sic)

@amishantanu7 & @TheAnujRadia

@amishantanu7: Riya Choudhary: How wrong the push was today, I saw that push it was deliberate #ShrishtyRode #BiggBoss12. - (sic)

@TheAnujRadia: Omg wtf. That was an aggressive push. @BiggBoss needs to take some serious action against this!! #ShrishtyRode #BB12 #BiggBoss12. - (sic)

@lost_boy23

"#IStandbyShristy bcz tht push by saba was against the rules of bb house nd she shud have been thrown out fr been getting physical kushal was thrown out fr just pushing the head of andy in bb7 shame on bb team #BiggBoss12 #BB12 #BigBoss12." - (sic)

Beingparo

"#DipikaKakkar is manipulating both #NehhaPendse & #KVB & is trying to corner #SrishtyRode cuz she doesn't get manipulated na 🤙 Bahu where are ur Sanskaars 😏 #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #Sreesanth." - (sic)