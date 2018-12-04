 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Fans Lash Out At Romil Chaudhary For Being Rude With Guest Sara Ali Khan!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
During weekend ka vaar episode, Kedarnath actors, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan graced the show. They were seen promoting their movie Kedarnath on the show. Sara had good time with Salman, who happens to be a good friend of Saif Ali Khan. Later, the actors entered the house. They got a warm welcome from the housemates. Just like other guests, Sara and Sushant too, played a few fun games with the contestants. In one of the tasks, an inmate had to be tied to a wheel and other contestants had to bomb that person with water balloons.
Romil was asked to participate, and Sara, for his safety asked him to wear the glasses. But Romil responded rudely. He told to Sara, "Lag gaya lag gaya..meri aankh he." To this, Sara replied, "Hadh hai."
Fans Lash Out At Romil For His Rude Behaviour With The Guest!
The actress didn't take the comment to her heart and was later seen dancing with Romil! Netizens weren't happy with Romil's rude behaviour. They lashed out at him on social media saying that he shouldn't have misbehaved with the guest in such a way! Check out a few tweets!
Fans’ Tweets: Jen @SerialskiDiwani
"No more a Romil Chaudhary fan. He has completely lost the plot now. Was even rude to guest Sara Ali Khan. The only other person who had disrespected a guest was Sreesanth. Company matters. Very disappointed #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #RomilChoudhary #RomilChaudhary." - (sic)
Bhanuja
"#SaraAliKhan - #RomilChoudhary goggle pehen lijiye..
Romil - aise hi thik he..
#SaraAliKhan - Eyes problem he..aankho me lag gyi to..
#RomilChoudhary - Lag gaya lag gaya..meri aankh he .. so arrogant. #bb12 #biggboss #biggboss12 #IndiaHatesSreesanth." - (sic)
Vikas & Atul
Vikas agrawal: #RomilChoudhary Ke andar kisi aur ka bhoot a gaya h bahut ghamandi hote ja ra h. - (sic)
Atul kj: #RomilChoudhary #Sreesanth ke sath rah ke baddimag aur badjuban ho gya h. - (sic)
Anjali
"True.. vry rude he #RomilChoudhary was sounding.. #SaraAliKhan was really taken aback wd his unpleasant behaviour.. very very disappointing.. #biggboss12 #Bb12." - (sic)
Shwetabh Suman 🎙️
"The moment when Romil Disrespected sara #BB12 Guest i totally started hating #RomilChaudhary............. Sara~ Aapki eyes par lg jayegi aap ye pehan lijiye. Romil~ Meri aankhe hai, Muje lgegi apko kya. Sara~ Hadd hai yar#BiggBoss12 @Chaudharysaab02 #BiggBuzz." - (sic)
BUNNY🍟 @__Bunny_K
"Sara is damn gorgeous ! I like the way she was making everybody feel ! But #Romil was little distracted today ,how sweetly she got those glasses n asking him to wear but he rudely denies it ! Hope he feels better soon ! #Biggboss12 #BB12 #RomilChaudhary." - (sic)
