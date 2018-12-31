 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Grand Finale Updates: Deepak Takes The Money Briefcase; Dipika Kakar Bags The Trophy!

Salman Introduces Top 5 Contestants With Rocking Performances!

Salman Khan enters the house and gives introduction to the top 5 contestants with rocking performances. Salman dances with Karanvir to the song 'Jhumme ki raat', with Deepak to the song 'Pade ji seeti'.

Celebration At Romil's Place

# The contestants' family members praise them and want them to win the show. Salman teases Karanvir. He trolls Sreesanth that they counted as to how many times he said that he wants to quit the show which is 299 times.

# Salman asks Dipika when she first cried and Deepak when did he fall in love with Somi. He smells the trophy and teases Romil.

# Salman shows how at Romil's place, people want him to win the show. Salman makes Romil talk to Karnal people. Romil thanks them all.

Karanvir, Romil & Sree Perform

# The tough boys of the house Romil, Karanvir and Sreesanth are seen performing to the song 'khalibali'.

Bharti Singh

# Bharti Singh enters the house and teases the top 5 contestants. She also shows the contestants in AV as to what the fans want the top 5 contestants to become after they come out of the house.

#Bharti joins Salman on the stage. She teases Salman that he should marry her.

# Bharti challenges Salman for a dance face off. They dance together on Salman's hit songs like 'Jalwa', 'Selfie lele re', 'Jumme Ki Raat' and others.

Karanvir Gets Eliminated

# Salman announces that Karanvir is eliminated. KV hugs his friends and leave the house. At the stage, Karanvir tells Salman that it is shocking that he got least number of votes. He also adds that Deepak might win the show.

Deepak & Somi Perform

# Salman shows how Deepak's family members and people at his place want him to win. Deepak also talks to his people.

#Deepak sings and dances with Somi.

Romil Gets Eliminated

# Rohit Shetty enters the house and make the contestants sit on a chair tied with wires. He cuts the wire of Sreesanth and Dipika, who are declared safe. Deepak is also announced safe. Romil gets eliminated.

# Romil wants Deepak to win, while he feels that Sreesanth might win the show.

Announcements Of New Shows - Khatron Ke Khiladi & Gathbandan

# Khatron Ke Khiladi's Jasmin, Aditya and Ridhima are seen performing to Race 3 song 'Allah duhai hai'. The top 3 contestants - Deepak, Dipika and Sreesanth join them.

#Bharti makes fun of Jasmine Bhasin, Ridhima Pandit and Aditya Narayan as they get an electric shock.

# Rohit Shetty announces that their show KKK is starting from Jan 5.

# Salman also announces about Rising Star's audition.

# A new show Gathbandan's Marathi munda and Gujrati chokri are introduced by Salman. The lead pair of the show is seen performing. The show will be aired from 15 January.

Deepak Takes Rs 20 Lakh!

# Deepak, Dipika and Sreesanth are asked to press the buzzer. The one who presses the buzzer first will take the money briefcase and will be out of winner race. He reveals that the briefcase has biggest amount. It has 40% of prize money - Rs 20 Lakh. Deepak presses the buzzer first and leaves the Bigg Boss 12 house.

# Deepak joins Salman, who teases him that he will get only Rs 85K amount after tax and other cut-offs. Deepak tells that with the money, he will get his sister married.

# Salman tells Deepak that he has taken right decision of quitting as he had got least number of votes compared to Dipika and Sreesanth.

It's Sreesanth Vs Dipika

# Finally, it's Dipika Vs Sreesanth in the Grand Finale. The duo will be seen performing to the songs ‘Yeh kaisa ladkha hai' and ‘Aashiyana'.

# Following the tradition of Bigg Boss, Dipika and Sreesanth switch off the lights of Bigg Boss 12 house and enter the stage.

Dipika Lifts The Trophy

Dipika and Sreesanth join Salman Khan on stage. Salman announces that Dipika has won the trophy. Dipika tells it's beautiful experience. The ex-Bigg Boss contestants and Dipika's family Shoaib and his sister join Dipika on stage.