 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Finale Live Updates: Salman Khan Introduces Top 5 Contestants With Rocking Performances

Salman Introduces Top 5 Contestants With Rocking Performances!

Salman Khan enters the house and gives introduction to the top 5 contestants with rocking performances. Salman dances with Karanvir to the song 'Jhumme ki raat', with Deepak to the song 'Pade ji seeti'

Celebration At Romil's Place

# The contestants' family members praise them and wants them to win. Salman teases Karanvir and trolls Sreesanth that they counted as to how many times he said he wanted to quit the show and its 299 times. he asked dipika when she first cried and deepak when did he fall in love with somi. he smells the trophy and teases romil.

# Salman shows how at Romil's place people are celebrating him entering finale. they want him to win the show. salman makes romil talk to karnal people. romil thanks them all.

Karanvir, Romil & Sree Perform

# The tough boys of the house romil, karanvir and sreesanth are seen performing to the song 'khalibali'.

Bharti Singh

# Bharti Singh enters the house and teases the top 5 contestants. She also shows the contestants in AV as to what the fans want the top 5 contestants to become after they come out of the house.