 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Finale Live Updates: Salman Khan Introduces Top 5 Contestants With Rocking Performances

The stage is all set for Bigg Boss 12 finale. The ex-contestants - Rohit Suchanti, Srishty Rode, Surbhi Rana, Somi Khan and others have arrived at Lonavala. The contestants are also set to give rocking performances on stage. As the viewers are aware, the top 5 contestants who are fighting for the Bigg Boss 12 trophy are Deepak Thakur, Romil Chaudhary, Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar and Karanvir Bohra. One will lift the trophy and another will take the money briefcase. While many speculations are doing the rounds on social media regarding the eliminations and the winner, the makers might bring a twist on the show!
Yes, there might be live voting and the winners might be decided on the spot! So, stay locked to this space! Meanwhile there will be lot of entertainment and promotions on the show. Check out the live updates of the show here!
Salman Introduces Top 5 Contestants With Rocking Performances!
Salman Khan enters the house and gives introduction to the top 5 contestants with rocking performances. Salman dances with Karanvir to the song 'Jhumme ki raat', with Deepak to the song 'Pade ji seeti'
Celebration At Romil's Place
# The contestants' family members praise them and wants them to win. Salman teases Karanvir and trolls Sreesanth that they counted as to how many times he said he wanted to quit the show and its 299 times. he asked dipika when she first cried and deepak when did he fall in love with somi. he smells the trophy and teases romil.
# Salman shows how at Romil's place people are celebrating him entering finale. they want him to win the show. salman makes romil talk to karnal people. romil thanks them all.
Karanvir, Romil & Sree Perform
# The tough boys of the house romil, karanvir and sreesanth are seen performing to the song 'khalibali'.
Bharti Singh
# Bharti Singh enters the house and teases the top 5 contestants. She also shows the contestants in AV as to what the fans want the top 5 contestants to become after they come out of the house.