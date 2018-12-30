 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Finale: SHOCKING! Karanvir Eliminated; Dipika-Sree, Romil-KV, Somi-Deepak To Perform!

Ex-Contestants In Lonavala

The ex-contestants like Somi-Saba, Rohit, Srishty and others are already in Lonavala. The contestants are all set to set the stage on fire. As per the latest promo, the finalists will be giving rocking performances.

Rocking Performances By The Top 5 Contestants!

Sreesanth and Dipika will be seen performing to the songs like 'Yeh ladkhi hai deewani' and 'Tu jo mila'. Somi and Deepak too, will be seen performing. The tough boys - Karanvir, Sreesanth and Romil will be seen performing for 'Khalibali'.

Karanvir Bohra Eliminated; Fans Shocked & Upset!

If we are go by the tweets, Karanvir Bohra has been eliminated! Fans are extremely upset and shocked with the elimination. They feel that Karanvir is popular contestant and there is no way that he gets less number of votes compared to at least Deepak and Romil. Check out tweets!

Fans’ Tweets: Priyaansh

"As Karanvir is out of the show as 4th runner up,we definitely feel sad. He has already won for all of us as he never disappointed us. Maintaining Dignity and earning Respect has always been his agenda. Proud to be his fan. Here welcoming you Back KV. #BB12 #BiggBoss12." - (sic)

Mihrimah Erum

"Very unfair of Bigg Boss for making an average journey video of a great guy #KaranvirBohra. This tells how much neglected he is in the show. They got only 3 fans to talk about him!? Like really?? 😏 #BB12 #BiggBoss12." - (sic)

K A D E E R

"Who'll believe #KVB didn't get more votes than #Romil & #Deepak!? 😁 Makers are just content ke bhooke. Whether it's positive or negative. They just need content. And that's why, they'll make #Sreesanth winner. #BB12 #BiggBoss12." - (sic)

Rohit

‏"#KaranvirBohra is evicted, I knew it because the format was of 2 celebrities and I commoner in top 3. Well played #KaranvirBohra ,proud to be your fan. Also saw in Wikipedia that #DipikaKakar is the winner. Is it true?" - (sic)

Shahla...

"#KaranvirBohra got evicted, not possible that #DeepakThakur n #RomilChoudhary got more votes than KV, nywys well played KV, wish u all d luck for your future n would like to say u have a beautiful family mashaallah @KVBohra. #BiggBoss12 #BB12." - (sic)