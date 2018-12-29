 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Finale: Who Will Win The Show – Romil, Deepak, Dipika, Karanvir or Sreesanth?

Romil Chaudhary

Romil Chaudhary is a lawyer from Haryana, who entered the house along with his friend (partner), Nirmal Singh, a policeman. Romil was eliminated but was given a chance to re-enter the house. He re-entered along with Surbhi Rana. Since then there is no stopping. He has been playing his game smartly. He is compared to Vikas Gupta, the mastermind.

Deepak Thakur

Deepak entered the house with Urvashi Vani. The singer is perfect entertainer. His jokes and singing talent has impressed the viewers. Not just that, he gave 100% in the task. Although he came out as irritating and was seen instigating contestants, these can be neglected and the good qualities in him might make him a winner.

Sreesanth

We can say that Sreesanth is the smartest player in the house. He has been playing his own game. He had even accepted that his threats to quit Bigg Boss were one of his strategies. While many feel Dipika is using Sreesanth, but we say both are using each other equally in the game. Fair enough! Last but not the least, the cricket has huge fan following.

Dipika Kakkar

Dipika Kakkar has been consistent on the show. Many contestants and even viewers felt she was fake. But, later on the evicted contestants themselves accepted that she isn't fake. The Sasural Simar Ka actress has also been giving her best in every task she participated. Most importantly, she too, has good fan following.

Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra is one of the strong contestants in the house. He too, has been giving his 100% to every task. He was not involved in any controversy, and has been playing smartly. We must say that his game has been ‘clean' and ‘safe'! Recently, his wife shared 13 reasons why Karanvir should win the show - which we totally agree! (Check the reasons below).