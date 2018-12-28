 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Finale: Will Romil Chaudhary Take The Money Briefcase & Quit, Just Like Vikas Gupta?

Bigg Boss 12 is inching towards the grand finale. Recently, Surbhi Rana was evicted during the mid-week elimination. The top 5 contestants who will be fighting for the Bigg Boss 12 trophy are Deepak Thakur, Romil Chaudhary, Dipika Kakkar, Karanvir Bohra and Sreesanth. The three celebrities have great fan-following! As per the latest trend, although Sreesanth's fans are trending him on social media, it is also being said that either Dipika or Karanvir might win the show.

Among commoners, Deepak is one of the frontrunners to win the show! So there is a possibility of Deepak, Dipika and Karanvir being on top 3, which leaves Romil Chaudhary and Sreesanth. As the viewers are aware, Bigg Boss also gives the top contestants a chance to take the money briefcase and quit the show.

Last year, Vikas Gupta, who was known as the mastermind of Bigg Boss 11, took the money briefcase and left the show. This year, Romil is compared to Vikas! As per Bollywoodlife report, it is being said that Romil might take the money briefcase and quit the show.

Romil is one of the popular finalists! He was eliminated along with his partner Nirmal Singh, but he was given a chance to re-enter the house. Romil re-entered along with Surbhi Rana. He was in news for playing a great game. His friendship with Somi created headlines.

Well, it has to be seen whether Romil will follow Vikas' footsteps!

