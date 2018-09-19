 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12 FIRST Nomination: Dipika Kakar, Saba-Somi Khan & Others Nominated For Eviction!

Nomination Task

Apparently, the jodis have to choose the singles and the singles have to choose one jodi on the basis of an agreement! After a lot of argument, both the teams came up with the final nomination. According to the latest report, two celebrities and two commoner jodis have been nominated for this week! Read on to know who they are!

Dipika Kakar

It's surprising that Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar has been nominated for this week. We assume that it's because of the task, else she was quite active in the house.

Neha Pendse

Although Neha Pendse has been noticed on camera (in the Bigg Boss house), she is not that happening! But since she has a strong fan base, we are sure that she might be safe this time.

Saba-Somi

Considering their unnecessary fight, it is not surprising that the housemates have nominated them for this week's eviction. The fans are hating them, as they feel the Khan sisters are simply gaining footage and are playing victims. They have even named them drama/footage queens.

Anup-Jasleen

Anup and Jasleen have also been nominated for eviction this week. This might be because the couple is not strong or the housemates feel they are faking their relationship for the show.