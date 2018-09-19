English
 Bigg Boss 12 FIRST Nomination: Dipika Kakar, Saba-Somi Khan & Others Nominated For Eviction!

Bigg Boss 12 FIRST Nomination: Dipika Kakar, Saba-Somi Khan & Others Nominated For Eviction!

By
    It has been just three days that Bigg Boss 12 started and already we get to hear the nominations list! As the viewers are aware, the BB Press conference was cancelled as Sreesanth didn't ask any question to the jodi whom he'd challenged. The cricketer was also irked with all the housemates as they blamed him for losing the task, and adding to that, the Khan sisters annoyed him by calling him mean and selfish. He also threatened to leave the show. But according to the latest update, Karanvir Bohra pacifies the cricketer, who later apologises to the sisters (as he commented against their upbringing) and understands his mistake.

    Post this drama, Bigg Boss announces the much-awaited nomination task. It is being said that this time nomination task is not going to be like the usual ones that were seen in the previous seasons.

    Nomination Task

    Apparently, the jodis have to choose the singles and the singles have to choose one jodi on the basis of an agreement! After a lot of argument, both the teams came up with the final nomination. According to the latest report, two celebrities and two commoner jodis have been nominated for this week! Read on to know who they are!

    Dipika Kakar

    It's surprising that Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar has been nominated for this week. We assume that it's because of the task, else she was quite active in the house.

    Neha Pendse

    Although Neha Pendse has been noticed on camera (in the Bigg Boss house), she is not that happening! But since she has a strong fan base, we are sure that she might be safe this time.

    Saba-Somi

    Considering their unnecessary fight, it is not surprising that the housemates have nominated them for this week's eviction. The fans are hating them, as they feel the Khan sisters are simply gaining footage and are playing victims. They have even named them drama/footage queens.

    Anup-Jasleen

    Anup and Jasleen have also been nominated for eviction this week. This might be because the couple is not strong or the housemates feel they are faking their relationship for the show.

    P.S. Let's tell you that the task which got cancelled is the luxury budget task.

    So, whom would you want to vote for and save this time? Hit the comment box to share your views.

