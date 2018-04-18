 »   »   » Bigg Boss 12: Here’s What The Makers Are Planning To Add Extra Novelty To The Show

Related Articles
Colors' biggest reality show, Bigg Boss entertained the viewers for 11 seasons. Now, the makers are all set to entertain the viewers with the 12th season. Recently, the channel announced about the auditions.
The channel also surprised the viewers by announcing this season would be double fun since the contestants are going to participate in jodis (pairs).
Real Life Lesbian Or Gay Couple To Participate!
According to a Bollywoodlife report the makers are planning to bring real life lesbian or gay couple on the show to add extra novelty to the show!
The Concept Of Jodi-Dars
A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Keeping with the concept of jodi-dars, this season the makers are hoping to get on board a gay or lesbian couple."
Makers Planning To Add Extra Novelty To The Show
The source further added, "This will add some extra novelty to the show. Everyone we see one member from the LGBT community and this time they are planning to give this spin to it by calling a couple."
Bigg Boss Is Most Watched Shows Across The World!
Earlier, a source was quoted by IE as saying, "Bigg Boss is one of the most watched shows across the world and the showrunners make an effort to bring something new for its viewers every year."
First Time Contestants To Participate With Their Loved Ones
The source further added, "While the partner angle was played during the ninth season themed- Double Trouble, this would be special, as for the first time, contestants will get to participate with their loved ones."
Commoners On Bigg Boss 12
The makers are not giving up on commoners as it was a huge hit in the last two seasons. Manveer Gujjar (Bigg Boss 10 winner), Puneesh Sharma, Akash Dadlani, Sapna Choudhary and Arshi Khan became popular after coming to the show.
Contestants To Enter As Pairs!
This time too, the commoners will be seen participating. It is said that (not everyone might enter as jodis) only a few participants will enter as pairs, and the rest would be single.
Salman Khan
Salman Khan has hosted the show successfully for seven seasons. There is also buzz that this season too, the makers might bring him on board to host the show.
