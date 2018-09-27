 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Highlights: Day 10 – Singles Win The Task; Dipika Feels She Is Being Targeted!

Jodis Talk About Urvashi & Deepak

# The contestants wake up to the song ‘Hum Bhi Hain Josh Mein'. The jodis discuss about Deepak's behaviour. Somi says that Deepak shouldn't have gone against his team. Romil says that it will not be nice to boycott Deepak and Urvashi from the team. Sourabh and Jasleen feel that Deepak was trying to become a hero in front of everyone!

# Karanvir Bohra gets to know that the jodis have been hiding things. The jodis discuss about the singles' strategy. While a few feel that team singles is planning a lot and might end up not doing anything in the task, but some feel they shouldn't take them easy!

The Task Continues; Somi Quits!

# Karanvir announces the task and the contestants get ready for the same. Like yesterday, Kriti and Roshmi are the sanchalak of the task. The singles are allowed to choose the jodis of their choice for the task.

# Among Somi and Saba, the singles choose Somi. They torture Somi to an extent that she gives up! The jodis lash out at Dipika, as they feel she was being harsh. Saba tries to distract the singles and calls Dipika ‘gatiya aurat'. Somi quits the task.

Jasleen Quits

# Next they choose, Jasleen, but she too gives up and calls Dipika cruel. Dipika gets upset, but she continues performing the task. Jasleen tells Sreesanth that Dipika was playing a dirty game, while he is seen supporting Dipika (Well, we feel Jasleen needs a reality check! Their team too played dirty during the task).

Bigg Boss Declares Team Single As The Winner!

# Shivashish sits next. Karanvir and Shivashish get into an argument. Shiv alleges that Neha hit him. Kriti interferes and tells that the singles got physical and that's the reason Shivashish got up. She declares the jodis as winners and they get points.

# Urvashi sits on the chair. Jodis do not torture her much, but still they try to make her give up the task. Urvashi doesn't give up and the jodis get points.

# Since jodis and singles had 2 golden plates each, on the basis of time (who sat on the chair for the long time), Bigg Boss declares singles as the winner.

Neha Feels KVB Should Become The Captain!

# After the task, Neha apologises to Shivashish. Saba tries to hug Neha, but the latter slams her and asks her to stay away from her. She says Saba brought out the worst in her.

# Neha feels Karanvir should be a contender for captaincy, as he is nominated and could be saved.

Anup & Jasleen Talk About Deepak & Dipika!

# Anup says that Deepak and Urvashi are emotional and weakest in the jodis team. He feels that they might go against them anytime (as they discuss the jodis team's weakness with singles).

# Jasleen discusses about Dipika with Roshmi and Anup tries to lighten up the mood by flirting with her.

# Anup feels Sreesanth is a waste, as he is not doing anything, while Roshmi tells him that he came to the Bigg Boss house to clear his image (Well, we wonder what is Anup doing on the show? He too is not doing much).

Dipika Feels She Is Being Targeted; Srishty Starts Sleep Walking!

# Dipika cries inconsolably, as she feels targeted. Srishty and Neha try to calm her.

# Neha apologises to Dipika and tells her that she should have taken her name for captaincy. She adds that she will consider her name for captaincy first.

# At night, Srishty Rode starts sleep walking (It has to be recalled that she had already talked about this while entering the show). Karanvir comes to her rescue. Saba tells KVB that she got scared and laughs! Srishty asks what she did.

Jasleen Kisses Anup!

# In the precap, Shivashish and Karanvir are seen getting into a major fight.

# Jasleen is seen giving kisses to Anup, while KVB teases them! Jasleen even asks Anup not to remove the lipstick mark! Well, we will have to watch tomorrow's episode to know what made her do so!