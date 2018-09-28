 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Highlights: Day 11 – Sreesanth Doesn’t Like Vikas’ Advice; Threatens To Leave The House

Housemates Talk About Srishty’s Sleep Walking; Jasleen Hugs Dipika

#Dipika and Neha talk about Somi and Saba. The housemates also talk about Srishty's habit of sleep walking. Somi says that she got scared as Srishty started walking at night.

# Jasleen talks about Dipika, and Anup asks her to talk to her & sort out the difference. On Anup's suggestion, Jasleen hugs Dipika.

# Romil talks to Deepak and tells him that he should play with his team and not support singles.

Jasleen Kisses Anup

# Shivashish, Romil and KVB get into an argument over food.

# Jasleen kisses Anup, while the other housemates tease them.

Khulasse Ki Raat: Vikas Gupta Gives A Piece Of His Mind To The Contestants

# Bigg Boss asks the contestants to freeze, as Vikas Gupta enters the house. He gives a feedback to every contestant.

#Neha: He says that she doesn't have a view point.

#Urvashi: He praises her for taking a stand for what was right and tells her that people are liking her.

#Srishty: He slams her and asks her to change her attitude. He asks her to mingle with everyone.

Vikas’ Advice For Sreesanth & Anup

#Sreesanth: Vikas says that he sees him in Sree, as he too wanted to leave the house many a times. He advises him to have more of sportsmanship qualities and play the game better. He also asks him to have a control over his temperament.

#Anup: He says that he is impressed with Anup, but he should be careful while performing the tasks. He should take a stand for what is right.

Vikas Advices KVB, Dipika & Deepak

# KVB: He says he is disappointed with him, as he is seen giving suggestions to everyone, whether they like it or not!

#Jasleen: He asks her to lead from the front.

#Dipika: He asks her to be strong and not to be lost in the crowd. She burst into tears.

#Deepak: He calls him chalak.

Vikas Advices Saurabh, Saba-Somi, Kriti-Roshmi & Shivashish

#Saurabh: He says that he is not seen and has wasted someone else's chance.

#Kriti & Roshmi: He tells Kriti that Roshmi spends half of her day in making the things right that have gone wrong (by Kriti). He asks Roshmi to play the game smartly.

#Shivashish: He says that although he is strong, his true personality is not seen.

#Saba-Somi: He asks them to stay together and suggests that their opinion should be balanced.

Sreesanth Doesn’t Like Vikas’ Advice

Vikas leaves the house! Saurabh and Sreesanth don't like Vikas' feedback. Sreesanth says Vikas (who is busy with web series) has seen just a few episodes and is commenting. He asks him to see the episodes completely. He claims that Vikas is making baseless claims. He tells on the camera that nobody has the right to tell him what to do or what not to do! Sreesanth even said that he doesn't know Vikas (but the duo did KKK together, and he is following Vikas on social media!)

Kaal Kothri Punishment; Sreesanth Threatens To Leave The House Yet Again!

# Bigg Boss asks the housemates to name one jodi and single for the kaal kothri punishment. All celebrities (except KVB) name Romil and Nirmal, as they felt they were harsh during the task.

# The contestants get into an argument over the same and Romil is adamant on his stand that he didn't do anything wrong. Sreesanth gets upset with the fights, especially because Romil was not accepting that he has done wrong and threatens to leave the house.

# Sree asks Bigg Boss to open the door, while other housemates request him to calm down.

#Apparently, Nirmal-Romil will be sent to the jail, as they got more votes. Along with them, Dipika too will be sent to the kaal kothri.