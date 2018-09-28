 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Highlights: Day 12 – Neha Pendse Is The New Captain; Deepak & Somi Get Into A Fight!

On day 12, in the Bigg Boss 12 house, the housemates decide one jodi and one single who will be going to the jail. Meanwhile, the housemates calm down Sreesanth who is extremely angry with Romil and Nirmal. Also, the Bigg Boss announces captaincy task. To choose the contenders for captaincy, the singles are given special power, as they won the luxury budget task. Check out the highlights of today's (September 28, 2018) episode.

# Sreesanth is extremely angry with Romil and Nirmal's behaviour and he decides to leave the house. He asks Bigg Boss to open the door, while the housemates rush to calm Sreesanth. Dipika and Neha try to tell Sree that he should not overreact. He cannot expect them to be like him. The cricketer gets emotional and cries in front of Karanvir, who also make him understand that no one will be affected in the Bigg Boss house, but seeing his behaviour, his family will be upset.

# For kaal kothri punishment, singles choose Romil-Nirmal, while the jodis choose Dipika's name as they felt she was rude in the task.

# While Romil refuse to go to jail as he feels he performed the luxury budget task, Dipika cries after hearing housemates' allegations on her.

# Romil tells Roshmi that he will come out of the jail much stronger and will win the Bigg Boss trophy.

# The next day, Jasleen and Romit get into an argument. Jasleen asks Romil to stop spreading negativity, while Romil says that he has only two friends in the house and that's Saba and Somi. Jasleen asks Romil to first get his mind right and they shall discuss things after he comes out of the jail.

# Bigg Boss gives the power of selecting contenders of captaincy to singles as they won the luxury budget task. Bigg Boss explains captaincy ask to Neha Pendse. Bigg Boss asks her team of singles to nominate 2 contestants (either from singles or jodis team) for captaincy.

# While Neha tells about the same to KVB and Dipika, Deepak and Somi get into an argument. Apparently, Deepak was sleeping and Bigg Boss rang alarm to wake him up. In haste, he pulled Saba's scarf. This doesn't go well with Somi and asks Deepak to apologise to Saba. Although he apologises, Somi refuses to let the matter settle down. Saba cries. Urvashi get into an argument with Deepak regarding the same.

# The singles choose KVB and Neha's name for captaincy. Bigg Boss announces the captaincy task - in which two sets of stumps are kept with Karanvir and Neha's name on it. Each member (whom the contenders select), will have to come as a wicketkeeper to Sreesanth's bowling. The contestant (who is called) has the power to stump the wicket of that contestant who they thought wasn't worthy of being captain by justifying their actions. This task has five rounds. At the end, whoever gets the highest score will be declared the captain.

# Anup Jalota and Deepak choose Karanvir Bohra.

# Urvashi, Saurabh and Saba choose Neha.

# Neha is declared the captain of the house.

# Dipika and Neha discuss about how Saurabh has lost interest in work. Neha decides to tell Saurabh that for time being he will handle kitchen work, but once Dipika is out, she will take over kitchen.

