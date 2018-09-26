 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Highlights: Day 9 - Sreesanth Loses His Cool As Jodis Torture Singles; KVB & Neha Win!

Deepak & Saurabh Get Into An Argument

# The housemates wake up to the song ‘Saat Samundar Tere Peeche Peeche'. They watch the set up in the garden area and think as to what task Bigg Boss will be assigning them.

# Saurabh and Deepak get into a fight over kitchen duties. Deepak was seen sleeping and Bigg Boss wakes him up with ‘kukuduku' song. He tells Kriti that he is unwell. Saurabh and Deepak get into an argument.

Luxury Budget Task - Samudri Lootere

# Srishty reads about the luxury budget task ‘Samudri Lootere'. In the task, the singles are given a golden ring and they play the role of prisoners, while jodis have to torment them until the singles surrender the golden ring. Kriti and Roshmi are sanchalaks of the task. Sreesanth was not part of the task but he was allowed to help by suggesting to his team.

Neha Wins The Task

# Neha was seen as the prisoner first. She was tortured by the jodis, as they applied shampoo, lemon juice, tea and what not! Neha wins the task.

Sreesanth Loses His Cool

# The next person to sit was Srishty. She loses her cool and gives up! After which Dipika takes over. Saba and Somi were seen splashing water on her with full force. Sreesanth gets angry with the way jodis were seen torturing and shouts at them, especially on Saba and Somi. He tells the Khan sisters that he will slap them, while Saba demands an apology from Sreesanth. Dipika too loses the task.

KVB Wins The Task

# Karanvir sits till the end and wins the task. Romil and Nirmal torture KVB. Deepak loses his cool and shouts at his team not to torture so much, while Saurabh loses his cool and lashes out at Deepak. At the end of the task, the jodis were successful in getting two golden rings.

Singles Upset With Kriti & Roshmi!

# After the task, the singles discuss how unfair sanchalaks - Kriti and Roshmi - were. Instead of judging singles, they felt that they were supporting the jodis. Dipika breaks down and tells how strong KVB and Neha were during the task. The singles were seen discussing their strategies.

# Meanwhile, the jodis - Romil, Jasleen and Saba - are seen hiding shampoos and powder and they discuss their strategies.



# In the precap, the singles are seen torturing jodis. Saba loses her cool on Dipika, while Jasleen is seen giving up on the task.