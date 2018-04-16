 »   »   » Bigg Boss 12 Is Back With A New Twist: Auditions Are Open, Makers Are Looking For Jodis!

Related Articles
The popular reality show of Colors, Bigg Boss, has entertained the viewers for 11 seasons. Arshad Varsi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty had hosted the first three seasons of the show. But it was Salman Khan, who successfuly hosted the show for seven seasons.
It is said that this time too, Salman will be hosting the show. Meanwhile, the makers have announced the auditions for the next season.
Bigg Boss 12 Auditions Are Open
Colors TV's official Twitter account shared, "#BiggBoss12 is coming soon and this time we're looking for jodis! So bring a partner along with you to the @BiggBoss house for twice the dhamaal! Auditions now open!"
Bigg Boss 12 Makers Are Looking For Jodis
This time, just like the ninth season, the makers would be welcoming jodis. The contestants are expected to bring their partners - from parents, friend, siblings to even life partners.
Bigg Boss 12
The message on the audition form read, "Bigg Boss is back again with its 12th edition. This time, we are bigger than ever. You and your partner can join the BB12 gang! Yes, you read that right. You and your partner."
Who Can Participate In Bigg Boss 12?
"It could be your sister, friend, boss, mother-in-law, etc. So what are you waiting for? Get going. Showcase your talents and intelligence, and earn your way to name, fame and the prize money!"
Colors' Biggest Reality Show
A source was quoted by IE as saying, "Bigg Boss is one of the most watched shows across the world and the showrunners make an effort to bring something new for its viewers every year."
Contestants To Participate With Their Loved Ones
The source further added, "While the partner angle was played during the ninth season themed- Double Trouble, this would be special, as for the first time, contestants will get to participate with their loved ones."
Will Bigg Boss 12 Have Only Jodis?
This time too, the commoners will be participating as well. It is being said that only a few participants will enter as pairs, and the rest would be single.
Bigg Boss
The concept of getting commoners to the show has been a success. Also, many celebrities have been rejecting the Bigg Boss offer saying it is not their cup of tea. So, we assume the makers are not giving up on commoners, this season as well, although many viewers want to watch only celebrities on the show.
BB 12 Contestants’ List
We are sure that within a few days the celebrities approached for the show will also be revealed. Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.
