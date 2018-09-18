 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Jasleen Matharu Refuses To Share A Bed With Anup Jalota, But Why?

Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen Matharu IGNORES Anup Jalota inside the house| FilmiBeat

As soon as the Bigg Boss 12 contestants entered the house, they were amazed at the house's interior. They took a tour of the house and then they were seen settling down choosing their places. They even asked Deepak Thakur to book a cupboard, or else he might not get a place to keep his things safe! Later, the contestants were seen choosing their beds. Since the bedroom consisted of single and double beds, a few contestants chose single beds, while some took double beds.

As Jasleen and Anup entered the bedroom, the former surprisingly chose a single bed! It has to be recalled that the duo made their relationship official as they introduced themselves to the fans and Salman Khan. They even said that they have been dating for the past three and a half years! They even mentioned that they didn't get time to spend time with each other in the outside world because of their busy schedule, but now with the help of Bigg Boss they will get to do so! But as soon as they entered the house they started behaving in a weird way!

Jasleen Refuses To Share A Bed With Anup Since Jasleen opted for a single bed, Anup thought of taking a bed nearby! But that was already occupied, so he said, "Toh main dur hogaya, hum khule main soenge." Anup Said… This left everyone in splits. Jasleen then asked him, "Toh aap kahan pe ho abhi? Aap ek kaam karo, wait karo, apko partner mil jaega koi." He took a bed that was far away from Jasleen's bed! Jasleen Says Their Relationship Doesn’t Have Any Name! Also, while explaining to Saba about their relationship, Jasleen said that their relationship doesn't have any name! She added that she is important for Anup and vice-versa! She further said that Anup has all the qualities - he is a friend and is lovely, what else does she need! She Refuses To Accept Anup As Her Boyfriend! In the latest task, BB Press conference as well, when the contestants questioned them about their relationship, Anup accepted that there is love between them, but Jasleen refused to call him as a lover or a boyfriend!

Well, we are not sure what Jasleen is trying to prove! Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

