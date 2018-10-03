 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen’s Father Is The REASON For Anup-Jasleen’s Break-up? Here’s How!

Jasleen’s Father Called The Producer To Arrange For A Meeting With His Daughter?

According to Spotboye report, Jasleen's father Kesar Matharu had called up the producer seeking permission to meet his daughter. He wanted to question his daughter and convince her to stop romancing Anup!

The Makers Didn’t Relent!

But the makers didn't give him the permission. Well, we assume that the makers are trying to calm Jasleen's father by faking Jasleen and Anup's break-up!

Jasleen’s Father Adds…

It has to be recalled that after Jasleen made her relationship official with Anup, Jasleen's relatives called her father and asked him not to allow her inside the house. Jasleen's father revealed that after he had clearly stated (in his interviews) he would not allow his daughter inside their house if she marries Anup, those calls from his friends and relatives saying 'ladki ko kaat ke phenk doh' had stopped.

Kesar Also Feels Jasleen & Anup Might Have Faked Their Love To Enter The House!

He further revealed, "In fact those same callers were now telling him that they would help him to ask Jasleen to say goodbye to Jalota." He concluded by saying that sometimes he feels Jasleen and Anup might have scripted their affinity for each other just to get inside the Bigg Boss 12 house!

Kesar Denies Calling Endemol!

On the other hand, in an interview to Bollywood Life, Kesar had denied talking to Endemol! He was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I did not go to Lonavala nor did I speak to Endemol. I have signed the agreement, I know all the rules by the book. I can talk only when she's out."