 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Kriti-Roshmi Are Disappointed With Their Eviction, But Say They Will Cherish Memories!

For this week's nomination, Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh, Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik, Dipika Kakar and Karanvir Bohra were nominated for this week's eviction. Unfortunately, it was last day for Kriti and Roshmi, as they got eliminated! Well, Kriti and Roshmi came as surprise for the viewers. It has to be recalled that the duo was selected by fans during Outhouse Taala Khol task. Interestingly, they were the first to enter the Bigg Boss house and the first to leave as well!

Both Kriti and Roshmi are disappointed with the eviction, as they didn't expect to be eliminated first! But, the duo said that they will always remember they will cherish the memories!

Regarding her Bigg Boss journey, Roshmi was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "Getting an opportunity to be on a show like Bigg Boss itself is a great deal for me. While I was confident, I never thought I would be evicted in the first week of eliminations. However, I am going to cherish this time for a lifetime. While I make an exit from the show, I am taking back lots of memories with me. I am hopeful that the audience will remember me and I would like to thank each and every one of them for supporting me in this journey."

Kriti said, "It was an experience of a lifetime. Bigg Boss season 12 is a show I'll always remember and cherish. Although I am feeling a little disappointed to be evicted in the second week, but I am taking back a bag full of wonderful memories and learnings. I am thankful to have got this opportunity and would like to wish good luck to other fellow contestants."

Roshmi had a good fan following thanks to the outhouse task! It looks like it was disadvantage of being in jodi for her, as Kriti did a couple of mistakes. Although Roshmi too did a few mistakes but it was negligible in front of Kriti's mistake. Kriti had discussed nomination with Karanvir Bohra, which was not against the rule. During her captaincy, she even broke a few rule - like causing damage to the mike and became a target during Samurdri Lootere task (she was sachalak and didn't judge the task properly).

It is being said that there will be yet another elimination tomorrow, and Nirmal will be eliminated. A few rumours also suggest that Romil too will be eliminated from the house!

