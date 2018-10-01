 »   »   »  BB 12: Kriti Verma Says There’s No Love Triangle Between Her, Roshmi & Shivashish; EXPOSES Celebs!

Shivashish, Kriti & Roshmi’s Love Triangle

Kriti clarified to IE that the trio were just friends. She was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We were friends in the real sense. Leave aside love triangle, there was no love in the first place. It was only pure friendship. He is a genuine friend, who really cares a lot about all of us. Since he is a friendly guy, he gets teased by people but there was nothing between us. But he was our first friend in the house, so definitely, he was special."

Kriti Wants Shivashish To Win The Show!

She wants Shivashish to win the show. If not him, she hopes at least Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani win the show, as they are sweet people and deserve to win.

Kriti Describes Jodi In Her Style

# Talking about jodis, Kriti said, Khan sisters - Saba and Somi - are outspoken, she calls them moohfat.

# Romil-Nirmal are opposite people stuck together, as Romil is talkative, Nirmal doesn't even utter a word.

# Deepak and Urvashi are genuine

# Anup-Jasleen are vichitra in the true sense, but are very loving.

# Sourabh Mehta and Shivashish are her besties.

“Celebs Show That They Care, But They Actually Don’t!”

Regarding celebs, she feels that they do not care! She was quoted by TOI as saying, "They show that they care, but they actually do not. On the show, Karanvir said we strategised and discussed the eviction with him, but we did not. Nothing like that happened. I just had a conversation with him like a friend, or a fellow inmate, rather."

Vikas Was Being Too Harsh!

It has to be recalled that Vikas had commented that Roshmi is constantly cleaning up Kriti's mess. Regarding the same, Kriti told TimesNow, "I thought he was being too harsh. His comments on the celebrity contestants not as harsh and he was, in fact, praising them. It's like nepotism. It was not a mess but I was everywhere. We used to dance, joke around, cook, entertain, everything. Roshmi and I have just met here. Even if we fought we would have to resolve it right here."