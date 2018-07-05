 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Makers Approach School Teacher Uttara Pant Bahuguna Who Was Suspended By Uttarakhand CM

Bigg Boss 12 Makers Approach Suspended School Teacher

According to the latest report, suspended school teacher, Uttara Pant Bahuguna from Uttarakhand got a call from Bigg Boss 12 makers requesting her to participate her in the upcoming season!

The Suspended School Teacher Refuses The offer!

ANI tweeted, "I had received a call from the makers of Bigg Boss yesterday, but I refused the offer. I just want to run my household & take care of my children: Uttara Pant Bahuguna, the teacher who was suspended by Uttarakhand CM after she argued with him over her transfer." (Image Source: ANI)

The Controversy!

For the uninitiated, the school teacher was suspended by CM Trivendra Singh Rawat for arguing with him over her transfer. According to reports, she was posted in the rural area of the state for the last 25 years. (Image Source: ANI)

School Teacher Suspended By Uttarakhand CM For Arguing With Him!

After her husband's death, she had asked for a transfer to Dehradun as her children were studying there. But she was suspended for her alleged misbehaviour in a ‘Janata Durbar'. However, the teacher rubbished all claims and had said that she was fighting for her rights.

Kapil & Nia Approached!

Coming back to the show, there were also reports that the makers had approached Nia Sharma and Kapil Sharma! While Nia had rubbished reports, Kapil had not reacted to it!

Salman & Katrina As Hosts!

This time too, Salman Khan will be hosting the show. Since the makers are planning to get couples (as contestants) on the show, Katrina Kaif's name is being considered for the co-host the show!