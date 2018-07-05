 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Makers Approach School Teacher Uttara Pant Bahuguna Who Was Suspended By Uttarakhand CM

Related Articles
- Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Akash Dadlani’s Song ‘Bang Bang’ Is Out; Here’s What The Fans Have To Say
- Hina Khan Reacts To The Trolls, Here’s What She Has To Say About A Fan’s Comment Against Karan Patel
- Shocking! Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat Says Her Husband Tried To Kill Her!
- Kushal Tandon Apologizes To Ex-Girlfriends On Instagram; This Is What The Actor Had To Say!
- After Nude Bathtub Controversy, Now Sara Khan & Her Sister’s Bikini Pictures Go Viral!
- Bigg Boss 11 Finalist Vikas Gupta Gets Tracked By Fan Girls In Bangkok! Stalking Much?
- Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat Raises The Heat In Blue Bikini (See Pics)
- Prince Narula Says Chemistry Between Him & Yuvika Choudhary Has Helped Them Grow Stronger & Closer
- Hina Khan Fans Will Have To Wait! The Actress Is Waiting For Performance-based Project!
- Akash Dadlani Says Shilpa Was The First To Watch Bang Bang & Praised It Like A True Caring Sister
- From Marriage To Ali Merchant To Nude Bathtub Video, 7 Times Sara Khan Courted Controversies
- Armaan Kohli's GF Says There's NO Chance Of Reconciliation With Him; Wants To Get His Tattoo Removed
The makers of Bigg Boss are all set to return with the new season. As we revealed, the Bigg Boss 12 makers are trying to rope in controversial and popular celebrities/commoners. They are looking out for duos this time. It is also being said that 'there's a high probability of a same-sex couples walking on the show'. If this happens, then this season might be the boldest season ever! The fans are eagerly waiting for the makers to reveal the contestants!
The registration process has begun and the makers are planning for some major changes this season!
Bigg Boss 12 Makers Approach Suspended School Teacher
According to the latest report, suspended school teacher, Uttara Pant Bahuguna from Uttarakhand got a call from Bigg Boss 12 makers requesting her to participate her in the upcoming season!
The Suspended School Teacher Refuses The offer!
ANI tweeted, "I had received a call from the makers of Bigg Boss yesterday, but I refused the offer. I just want to run my household & take care of my children: Uttara Pant Bahuguna, the teacher who was suspended by Uttarakhand CM after she argued with him over her transfer." (Image Source: ANI)
The Controversy!
For the uninitiated, the school teacher was suspended by CM Trivendra Singh Rawat for arguing with him over her transfer. According to reports, she was posted in the rural area of the state for the last 25 years. (Image Source: ANI)
School Teacher Suspended By Uttarakhand CM For Arguing With Him!
After her husband's death, she had asked for a transfer to Dehradun as her children were studying there. But she was suspended for her alleged misbehaviour in a ‘Janata Durbar'. However, the teacher rubbished all claims and had said that she was fighting for her rights.
Kapil & Nia Approached!
Coming back to the show, there were also reports that the makers had approached Nia Sharma and Kapil Sharma! While Nia had rubbished reports, Kapil had not reacted to it!
Salman & Katrina As Hosts!
This time too, Salman Khan will be hosting the show. Since the makers are planning to get couples (as contestants) on the show, Katrina Kaif's name is being considered for the co-host the show!
Krushna Abhishek Wants To Patch Up With Govinda, Is Ready To Listen To Whatever Govinda Says!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.