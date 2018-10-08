 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Mid-week Elimination: Sreesanth, Neha & Karanvir – Who Will Be Evicted?

Fans’ Comments: @maheshshenoy12

"Just WTF is this nomination! All my favs nominated!! Are they trying to evict Nehha! Focus also too less on her! Bloody unfair BB! #BB12 #BiggBoss12." -(sic)

HeyItsReg

"OMG this is crazy, 3 of the strongest players are nominated this week and voting lines are open only for a day wtf 😳😳 M sure there will be a major twist to this week's eviction 🙃🙃 #BiggBoss12." - (sic)

Vivek Surve

"Omg only Karanvir, Nehha and SreeSanth are Nominated that means one celeb will go home these week. And voting line is open till tomorrow only!! Mid-week Eviction??? #BiggBoss12 #KaranvirBohra #NehhaPendse #Sreesanth." - (sic)

@geeta 37602855

"I dont think @BiggBoss is that much idiot to eleminate among nehha, sree or KV Kya khichdi pakaraheho bigg boss?? #BB12 #BiggBoss12." - (sic)

Manpreet

"Really bad nominations... All nominated celebrities are favourite.. Really confused about voting #BiggBoss12 #BB12 #KaranvirBohra #NehhaPendse @ColorsTV @justvoot #bb12 #BiggBoss12." - (sic)

BiggBOSS' Nazar

"I think none will get evicted this weekend, either #Sreesanth or #NehhaPendse or #KaranvirBohra will join #AnupJalota ji in the secret room." - (sic)

Kaushky Shrivastava

"Guys no1 will get evicted! There will be a midweek eviction and the evicted 1 will directly go to secret room (since thrs 2 beds) n on Friday evicted contestant n Anup jalota will enter the house together. 100% confirmed #BiggBoss12 #BB12 #Sreeshant #KaranvirBohra #NehhaPendse." - (sic)

Khalid Ahmed Khan

"BREAKING NEWS: BiggBoss is going to eliminate #AnupJalota midweek right from secret room. So there will be no elimination this Saturday or Sunday. All 3 singles are safe. RT if you wish aisa hi ho 🤣🤣 #BB12⁠ ⁠ #BiggBoss12⁠." - (sic)

Bigg Boss 12 Spoiler: Surbhi Gets Aggressive!

The task to choose the captaincy continues tomorrow. During the task, Surbhi will be seen getting too aggressive as she pulls Shristy Rode. The housemates get upset and angry. Karanvir and Sreesanth will be seen telling Bigg Boss that they can't play such game. It has to be seen whether the task continues and what Bigg Boss will say regarding the same.