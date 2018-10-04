 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: MNS Threatens Physical Violence If Tanushree Dutta Enters The House!

Youth Wing Of MNS Handed A Letter To Bigg Boss Makers

ANI Tweeted, "Youth wing of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) today handed over a letter to Bigg Boss makers at the show's Lonavala set, threatening them of violence if #TanushreeDutta enters the house." (Image Source: Times Now)

Tanushree Reacts To The Rumours

Regarding the rumours, Tanushree told HT, "I am the kind of woman who never keeps quiet. If someone did anything, the very next day, my friends, their friends, and people on the next movie set will know about it. I will never keep quiet... nothing can discourage me now."

The Actress Says…

"They are saying Bollywood comeback, Bigg Boss... so what? I am not disparaging those inside the Bigg Boss house, but do people really think for somebody who walked on the Miss Universe stage and went ahead to do 16-18 Bollywood films, my aspirations in life would be so limited?"

"Isn’t There Anything Bigger Than Bigg Boss Or Bollywood?"

She further added, "Isn't there anything bigger than Bigg Boss or Bollywood they can think of? Even if so, does that take away from my story or what I have been through?"