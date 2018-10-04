 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: MNS Threatens Physical Violence If Tanushree Dutta Enters The House!

Related Articles
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 18 Highlights: Sree Quits Task; Somi & Saba Fight For Captaincy With Everyone!
-
- Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen’s Father Is The REASON For Anup-Jasleen’s Break-up? Here’s How!
- Bigg Boss 12 Fans Annoyed With Wild Card Entry Surbhi Rana; Call Her Next Priyanka Jagga!
- BB 12: Nomination Task Separates Anup & Jasleen; Deepak Goes Bald; 1 Jodis & 3 Celebs Nominated!
- Bigg Boss 12: Surbhi Rana Says Khan Sisters & Karanvir Are FAKE; Dipika Thinks She Has Already Won!
- BB 12: Roshmi Says Karanvir Has A Political Mind; REVEALS Reality Of Anup-Jasleen’s Relationship!
In explosive interviews to several media outlets, Bollywood actress, Tanushree Dutta had alleged Nana Patekar harassed her on the sets of 2008 film Horn 'OK' Pleassss. While many Bollywood celebs and even television celebrities like Karan Wahi and Mandana Karimi have supported Ms Dutta in strong voices, Nana Patekar has denied the allegations and has even asked for an apology from the actress. Well, it has to be recalled that before the show started, there were speculations that the actress was approached for the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12.
After Tanushree and Nana Patekar's controversy, the youth wing of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena or MNS (the political outfit allegedly involved in attacking the actress' van and car) has threatened the Bigg Boss makers if she were to be featured in the current season.
Youth Wing Of MNS Handed A Letter To Bigg Boss Makers
ANI Tweeted, "Youth wing of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) today handed over a letter to Bigg Boss makers at the show's Lonavala set, threatening them of violence if #TanushreeDutta enters the house." (Image Source: Times Now)
Tanushree Reacts To The Rumours
Regarding the rumours, Tanushree told HT, "I am the kind of woman who never keeps quiet. If someone did anything, the very next day, my friends, their friends, and people on the next movie set will know about it. I will never keep quiet... nothing can discourage me now."
The Actress Says…
"They are saying Bollywood comeback, Bigg Boss... so what? I am not disparaging those inside the Bigg Boss house, but do people really think for somebody who walked on the Miss Universe stage and went ahead to do 16-18 Bollywood films, my aspirations in life would be so limited?"
"Isn’t There Anything Bigger Than Bigg Boss Or Bollywood?"
She further added, "Isn't there anything bigger than Bigg Boss or Bollywood they can think of? Even if so, does that take away from my story or what I have been through?"
Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen's Father Is The REASON For Anup-Jasleen's Break-up? Here's How!