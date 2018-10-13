 »   »   »  BB 12: Neha Pendse Gets Eliminated; Anup-Sreesanth To Re-enter The House With Wild Card Entry!

Neha Pendse Eliminated!

According to the latest report from Khabri, Neha Pendse has been eliminated from the show, as she got less votes compared to Karanvir Bohra. Although Neha initially wasn't a good gamer, of late she started playing well (but no luck!). Apparently, Neha has also not been keeping well.

Anup-Sreesanth To Re-enter The House

It is also being said that Sreesanth and Anup Jalota, who are currently in the secret room, will be sent the main house. Sreesanth and Anup have been keeping a watch on contestants. As Sree watched the videos, he got to know the other face of Dipika and Neha. He was also upset that Dipika and Neha cornered Srishty!

A Wild Card Entry To Join Anup & Sree!

The Khabri also reports that a wild card entry might join Anup and Sreesanth. Also, the jodis concept will not be followed anymore! Fans felt that the jodi concept is boring and unfair. If these reports (jodis dissolved) turns out to be true, then we are sure the game might change for good!

Jodis To Be Dissolved!

The Khabri tweeted, "Exclusive and #Confirmed #NehaPendse has been eliminated from the house, Elimination happened just now." "#SreeSanth #Anup and a Wild Card will enter House this week Jodi Concept will Also Be broken This Week." - (sic)