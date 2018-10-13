 »   »   »  BB 12: Neha Pendse Gets Eliminated; Anup-Sreesanth To Re-enter The House With Wild Card Entry!

Related Articles
Bigg Boss 12 makers are introducing new twists to make the boring season, interesting. Bigg Boss has been surprising the contestants as well as viewers from the past few weeks. We saw wild card entry in the form of Surbhi Rana, while we were expecting Scarlett Rose. Later, we saw celebrities - Karanvir Bohra, Neha Pendse and Sreesanth, who were punished (sent to kaal kothri) were nominated for eviction directly (without nomination task) for eviction. The viewers found it unfair as all the three of them were strong. Later Bigg Boss announced mid-week eviction.
During the mid-week eviction, while everyone guessed Neha will be eliminated, Sreesanth was eliminated and sent to the secret room. He joined Anup Jalota in the secret room and is seen keeping a watch on his inmates. Bigg Boss also shocked the contestants saying KVB and Neha weren't safe and they are nominated for this weekend's eviction.
Neha Pendse Eliminated!
According to the latest report from Khabri, Neha Pendse has been eliminated from the show, as she got less votes compared to Karanvir Bohra. Although Neha initially wasn't a good gamer, of late she started playing well (but no luck!). Apparently, Neha has also not been keeping well.
Anup-Sreesanth To Re-enter The House
It is also being said that Sreesanth and Anup Jalota, who are currently in the secret room, will be sent the main house. Sreesanth and Anup have been keeping a watch on contestants. As Sree watched the videos, he got to know the other face of Dipika and Neha. He was also upset that Dipika and Neha cornered Srishty!
A Wild Card Entry To Join Anup & Sree!
The Khabri also reports that a wild card entry might join Anup and Sreesanth. Also, the jodis concept will not be followed anymore! Fans felt that the jodi concept is boring and unfair. If these reports (jodis dissolved) turns out to be true, then we are sure the game might change for good!
Jodis To Be Dissolved!
The Khabri tweeted, "Exclusive and #Confirmed #NehaPendse has been eliminated from the house, Elimination happened just now." "#SreeSanth #Anup and a Wild Card will enter House this week Jodi Concept will Also Be broken This Week." - (sic)
