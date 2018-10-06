 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir, Sreesanth & Neha Get Nominated; Salman’s Partner Govinda To Grace The Show!

Sree, KVB & Neha Nominated For Next Week’s Eviction

Bigg Boss praises contestants who voted for themselves but drops a bomb, by revealing that Sreesanth, KVB and Neha would be going to the kaal kotri. Also, all the three of them will be nominated for next week's eviction. Dipika feels bad for the same!

Sree & Surbhi Get Into Major Argument

KVB, Sree and Neha are locked in jail and they realise that Surbhi counted wrong. In fact, they feel Surbhi and Romil should be sent to the jail because of their wrong decision. Sree and Surbhi get into major argument and Sree locks himself in the bathroom. KVB and Neha try to calm down Sree.

Jasleen & Anup’s Romantic Date

Meanwhile Jasleen is seen singing for Anup. Bigg Boss then sends the couple to a room for a romantic date. Anup sings a song for Jasleen, and both even dance together.

Weekend Ka Vaar Spoiler

In the upcoming episode ie., during weekend ka vaar, we will get to watch the contestants pouring brown coloured liquid (looked like kechad) on Romil and Surbhi's cutouts. The housemates give reasons and tell they are not fit for being captain and are also not fit to stay in the house.

Govinda To Grace The Show

Also, Salman Khan's ‘Partner' Govinda will grace the show. The couple is seen sharing a room and a bed in the Bigg Boss 12 house! The viewers must be aware that when both are seen together, it will be a lot of fun (their movies are the proof)!