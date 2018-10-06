English
Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir, Sreesanth & Neha Get Nominated; Salman’s Partner Govinda To Grace The Show!

    On day 19, in the Bigg Boss 12 house, the housemates discuss about Neha's captaincy. Like Dipika, Sreesanth and Romil too feels that Neha is unfair towards Khan sisters as she disqualified Somi. Deepak also joins them. They want to send Neha to the kaal Kothari. Neha tries to clarify to Dipika that she was fair as Somi was putting pressure on Shivashish and Surbhi's hand, but Dipika says that she is sanchalak so she can't comment on it. Meanwhile Sreesanth tells Saurabh that he should ask him Shivashish to give up and let Surbhi win (we wonder why he said so!).

    Shivashish leaves the ring and give up. Neha declares Surbhi as the winner and Bigg Boss declare Surbhi and Romil as the captain of the house. Later, Bigg Boss asks the housemates to decide as to who should go to kaal kothari. Sreesanth, KVB and Neha vote for themselves. Many vote for Sreesanth (for not doing the task), Neha (for wrong decision and abusing Saba) and Deepak-Urvashi (because the way Deepak talks to everyone is quite disturbing).

    Sree, KVB & Neha Nominated For Next Week’s Eviction

    Bigg Boss praises contestants who voted for themselves but drops a bomb, by revealing that Sreesanth, KVB and Neha would be going to the kaal kotri. Also, all the three of them will be nominated for next week's eviction. Dipika feels bad for the same!

    Sree & Surbhi Get Into Major Argument

    KVB, Sree and Neha are locked in jail and they realise that Surbhi counted wrong. In fact, they feel Surbhi and Romil should be sent to the jail because of their wrong decision. Sree and Surbhi get into major argument and Sree locks himself in the bathroom. KVB and Neha try to calm down Sree.

    Jasleen & Anup’s Romantic Date

    Meanwhile Jasleen is seen singing for Anup. Bigg Boss then sends the couple to a room for a romantic date. Anup sings a song for Jasleen, and both even dance together.

    Weekend Ka Vaar Spoiler

    In the upcoming episode ie., during weekend ka vaar, we will get to watch the contestants pouring brown coloured liquid (looked like kechad) on Romil and Surbhi's cutouts. The housemates give reasons and tell they are not fit for being captain and are also not fit to stay in the house.

    Govinda To Grace The Show

    Also, Salman Khan's ‘Partner' Govinda will grace the show. The couple is seen sharing a room and a bed in the Bigg Boss 12 house! The viewers must be aware that when both are seen together, it will be a lot of fun (their movies are the proof)!

    Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

