 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Romil Re-enters With Surbhi Rana; Dipika Asks Jasleen To Chop Her Hair To Save Anup!

While yesterday's (September 29, 2018) was 'garam' (as Salman lashed out at the contestants), today he was cool with the contestants! There were fun tasks in the house. Karan Patel had also entered the house for a task - BB Donation Camp, which although was a fun task, spoiled many contestants', especially Sreesanth's mood! Love Yatri actors Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain graced the show and asked a few interesting questions to Salman Khan and on answering correct, he was given cute puppies. Also, Sultani Akhada was interesting between Dipika Kakar and Jasleen Matharu. Dipika won the Sultani Akhada.
And interesting part, evicted contestants Romil and Nirmal get a chance to save one of them. Nirmal saves Romil and gets evicted. Well, tomorrow's episode will be more exciting, as a lot of surprising things will be happening in the Bigg Boss 12 house! Here are a few interesting things about the upcoming episode!
Romil Chaudhary’s Re-entry
The housemates will be unaware of Romil being saved! They will be surprised watching Romil re-entering the house, that too along with (probably) a wild-card entry!
Is Surbhi Rana The First Wild Card Entry?
No, it is not Scarlett Rose! Remember, former MTV Roadies contestant Surbhi Rana, who had first entered the Bigg Boss 12 house? Yes, it is the same girl, who played the outhouse task along with Roshmi, Kriti and Mital! Romil will be probably paired with Surbhi and the duo will be entering the house together.
Nomination Twist
Another surprising element in tomorrow's episode is nominations. But here is the twist: As we saw in the previous season, the contestants will have to sacrifice their favourite things to save their partners from nomination.
Dipika Asks Jasleen To Chop Her Hair!
According to the latest promo, Dipika Kakar will be revealing Jasleen that her partner is with her, and to save him, Jasleen will have to chop her hair and destroy her make-up!
Jasleen Cries; Will She Save Anup?
On hearing this, Jasleen will be shocked and she will be seen crying in front of the other housemates. She asks as to how can she chop her hair and destroy make-up! On the other hand, Anup will be watching all these, and will be seen telling Jasleen to do it as they are not that big compared to him!
Well, it has to be seen what Sreesanth will be asked to do - will he be asked to go bald (which his wife had warned not to go bald), if at all he is asked, will he do anything at all? Well, it will be testing time for the contestants, as they will get to know as to how much their partners love them!
