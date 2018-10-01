 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Romil Re-enters With Surbhi Rana; Dipika Asks Jasleen To Chop Her Hair To Save Anup!

Romil Chaudhary’s Re-entry

The housemates will be unaware of Romil being saved! They will be surprised watching Romil re-entering the house, that too along with (probably) a wild-card entry!

Is Surbhi Rana The First Wild Card Entry?

No, it is not Scarlett Rose! Remember, former MTV Roadies contestant Surbhi Rana, who had first entered the Bigg Boss 12 house? Yes, it is the same girl, who played the outhouse task along with Roshmi, Kriti and Mital! Romil will be probably paired with Surbhi and the duo will be entering the house together.

Nomination Twist

Another surprising element in tomorrow's episode is nominations. But here is the twist: As we saw in the previous season, the contestants will have to sacrifice their favourite things to save their partners from nomination.

Dipika Asks Jasleen To Chop Her Hair!

According to the latest promo, Dipika Kakar will be revealing Jasleen that her partner is with her, and to save him, Jasleen will have to chop her hair and destroy her make-up!

Jasleen Cries; Will She Save Anup?

On hearing this, Jasleen will be shocked and she will be seen crying in front of the other housemates. She asks as to how can she chop her hair and destroy make-up! On the other hand, Anup will be watching all these, and will be seen telling Jasleen to do it as they are not that big compared to him!