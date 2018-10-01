 »   »   »  BB 12: Nomination Task Separates Anup & Jasleen; Deepak Goes Bald; 2 Jodis & 3 Celebs Nominated!

Related Articles
-
Today's episode (Day 16) was all about gossiping and celebrities clarifying about their statements to Sreesanth! (We wonder why they are so much concerned about their bond with Sreesanth!) Joining the gossip session will be the wild card entry Surbhi Rana, and Romil Chaudhary. They leave no stone unturned to create havoc in the house! Bigg Boss announces nomination task, where the contestants have to sacrifice their favourite things to save their partners from nomination. While Dipika performed the task beautifully, Surbhi and Romil were seen taunting her. Also, Jasleen pulls Dipika down by telling housemates that she hurt her during a task.
Check out today's (October 1, 2018) highlights and what's in store in the upcoming episode.
BB 12 Day 16 Highlights: Dipika Is In Problem Because Of Deepak?
# Sourabh and Neha talk about Dipika. He tells Neha that Deepak had told Sreesanth about Dipika's conversation. He adds that Deepak had also told him that they are forming a team.
# Neha goes to Dipika and tells her that the housemates are making wrong assumptions about her. Dipika tells Neha that she won't talk to Sree henceforth, but Neha tells her that Sree is judging people and making friends from opposite (jodi) team. She tells that Deepak is playing a game and can't trust him. Neha even tells Dipik to stop worrying (getting concerned) about Sree.
Somi Asks Dipika About Sreesanth
# Somi and Deepak are seen talking about Dipika. He mimicks Dipika and asks Sree whether he had eaten eggs.
# Somi clarifies about the statement that Dipika made against Sreesanth during a task. Dipika gets annoyed as Somi tries to tell Dipika that her double standard character is exposed.
Dipika Clarifies About The Bond She Shares With Sree
# Dipika goes to Sreesanth and clarifies to him about the bond she shares with him. She clarifies that she just gave her opinion and they can think whatever they want to!
# Srishty talks to Neha and clarifies her judgement about her.
# Dipika tells Sreesanth that she cannot prove herself now and adds that she has never said anything against him.
Romil & Surbhi Enter The House
# Romil enters the house with Surbhi. The housemates are happy to see Romil back, while Dipika tells Neha (about Surbhi), "Abhi shanti bhang hogi"!
Nomination Task
# Bigg Boss announces the nomination task. The task requires singles to kidnap one member of a jodi, and his/her partner has to make a sacrifice, in order to save them. Neha is the sanchalak of the task and is safe from nomination (as she is the captain). Even Romil and Surbhi, who re-entered the house are safe from this week's nomination.
Dipika Kidnaps Anup; Jasleen-Anup Nominated
# The first task is given to Dipika - She kidnaps Anup and asks Jasleen to chop her hair (till shoulder), destroy all of her clothes and make-up. She tries to negotiate, but in vain. Romil and Surbhi make fun of Dipika. Surbhi even mimicks Dipika. Later, Jasleen is seen telling housemates how Dipika hurt her during Sultani Akhada.
Precap: Nomination Task Separates Anup & Jasleen
# In the precap: Anup breaks jodi with Jasleen, as she didn't save Anup from nomination! He says that he will play individually from now on!
# After Dipika, Sreesanth asks Saba and Somi to chop off hair.
# Urvashi is kidnapped by KVB, and he asks Deepak to go bald. He goes bald, but taunts the celebrities!
Bigg Boss 12 Spoiler: 2 Jodis & 3 Celebs Nominated
# According to the latest spoiler, apart from Jasleen and Anup, Saba-Somi, Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra and Srishty Rode get nominated for eviction next week.
