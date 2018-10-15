 »   »   »  BB 12: The REAL Reason Why Neha Pendse Got Eliminated Was NOT Because Of Less Number Of Votes!

The Real Reason For Neha's Elimination

According to The Khabri's report, Neha was eliminated as she didn't provide content. Also, she was paid huge amount of Rs 20 Lakhs per week. So, the makers chose to eliminate her.

The Khabri's Tweet

The Khabri tweeted, "Neha Pendse was eliminated as she was being reportedly paid 20 Lakh/week, but she was proving to be useless for makers as she was not providing any content." - (sic)

Neha Didn't Create Any Controversy

The Khabri further tweeted, "We seen it happening with #RiyaSen #KaranMehra and #RahulDev. Commonrs are still there bcz of They are costing almost nothng." - (sic)

Well, we do agree! Neha was not involved in any fights or didn't create controversy. But we must say that she played a fair game.

Neha Wanted To Stay In Bigg Boss 12 House!

Neha's elimination hasn't gone well with the viewers, as they feel that she was a fair player. They want her back on the show. In an interview (post eviction), she had said that since she was not aggressive, she got eliminated. She had also added as to why she wasn't sent to the secret room like Sreesanth and Anup (as she too deserved to stay in the house)!