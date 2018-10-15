 »   »   »  BB 12: The REAL Reason Why Neha Pendse Got Eliminated Was NOT Because Of Less Number Of Votes!

Related Articles
Last week was full of surprise for the viewers and contestants of Bigg Boss 12. The makers announced elimination in the mid-week itself. Among Karanvir Bohra, Sreesanth and Neha Pendse who were directly nominated for eviction, Sree was eliminated. But later, he joined Anup Jalota in the secret room. Later, Bigg Boss dropped a bomb about another eviction during the weekend, and Karanvir and Neha weren't safe! During weekend ka vaar episode, Neha got eliminated as she apparently received less number of votes!
But do you know that 'votes' were not the real reason for her elimination? Yes, you read it right! Rumours suggest that the real reason behind Neha's eviction is something else! Read on to know more!
The Real Reason For Neha's Elimination
According to The Khabri's report, Neha was eliminated as she didn't provide content. Also, she was paid huge amount of Rs 20 Lakhs per week. So, the makers chose to eliminate her.
The Khabri's Tweet
The Khabri tweeted, "Neha Pendse was eliminated as she was being reportedly paid 20 Lakh/week, but she was proving to be useless for makers as she was not providing any content." - (sic)
Neha Didn't Create Any Controversy
The Khabri further tweeted, "We seen it happening with #RiyaSen #KaranMehra and #RahulDev. Commonrs are still there bcz of They are costing almost nothng." - (sic)
Well, we do agree! Neha was not involved in any fights or didn't create controversy. But we must say that she played a fair game.
Neha Wanted To Stay In Bigg Boss 12 House!
Neha's elimination hasn't gone well with the viewers, as they feel that she was a fair player. They want her back on the show. In an interview (post eviction), she had said that since she was not aggressive, she got eliminated. She had also added as to why she wasn't sent to the secret room like Sreesanth and Anup (as she too deserved to stay in the house)!
