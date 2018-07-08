 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Rohan Gandotra, Helly Shah, Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee Approached!

Related Articles
The biggest controversial reality show, Bigg Boss is all set to return with new season. The makers of Bigg Boss 12 are trying to rope in controversial contestants on the show. Recently, the makers had revealed that the contestants will be locked in jodis. There are also reports that this season will be boldest season ever. Apparently, the makers are planning to rope in same-sex couples on the show. The viewers are eager to know which celebrities/commoners will be seen on the show.
Recently, there were reports that suspended school teacher, Uttara Pant Bahuguna from Uttarakhand got a call from Bigg Boss 12 makers. But she refused to participate.
Rohan Gandotra
According to the latest report, Dil Se Dil Tak actor Rohan Gandotra was one of the first celebrities who had received the call from the makers. A source was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "Since he is a channel boy, his chances of being part of the show are quite high."
Rohan Is Keen On Doing The Show!
Apparently, the discussion is in the nascent stage. It is being said that the actor, who has strong fan base, is also keen on doing the show.
Helly Shah
Helly Shah, who was seen on Colors' shows, Swaragini and Devanshi, was approached for the show. But the actress reveals that she has rejected the show as she doesn't wish to open up about her personal life on a show.
Helly Shah Refused The Proposal
The actress was quoted by India-forum as saying, "I was approached for the show but I didn't want to do it or open up my personal life for such a show. That's why I refused the proposal. But I'm glad that channel and production considered me for the same."
Helly Would Love To Work With Salman Khan Any Day
She further added, "On the other hand, I am not an ardent follower of the show but I never miss the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' because of Salman Khan and would love to work with him any day. But at this point of time, I don't think I would want to go into the Bigg Boss house."
Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee
There were also reports that real-life husband and wife and television's popular couple, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are approached for the show. The couple have apparently given their nod to do the show, but haven't signed the contract.
Gurmeet Denies Reports
But when Pinkvilla contacted Gurmeet, he refuted the reports. He was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Right now, I m busy with my film Paltan which is releasing on September 7th. Next going on floors soon. So how come?"
