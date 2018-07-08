 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Rohan Gandotra, Helly Shah, Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee Approached!

Rohan Gandotra

According to the latest report, Dil Se Dil Tak actor Rohan Gandotra was one of the first celebrities who had received the call from the makers. A source was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "Since he is a channel boy, his chances of being part of the show are quite high."

Rohan Is Keen On Doing The Show!

Apparently, the discussion is in the nascent stage. It is being said that the actor, who has strong fan base, is also keen on doing the show.

Helly Shah

Helly Shah, who was seen on Colors' shows, Swaragini and Devanshi, was approached for the show. But the actress reveals that she has rejected the show as she doesn't wish to open up about her personal life on a show.

Helly Shah Refused The Proposal

The actress was quoted by India-forum as saying, "I was approached for the show but I didn't want to do it or open up my personal life for such a show. That's why I refused the proposal. But I'm glad that channel and production considered me for the same."

Helly Would Love To Work With Salman Khan Any Day

She further added, "On the other hand, I am not an ardent follower of the show but I never miss the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' because of Salman Khan and would love to work with him any day. But at this point of time, I don't think I would want to go into the Bigg Boss house."

Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee

There were also reports that real-life husband and wife and television's popular couple, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are approached for the show. The couple have apparently given their nod to do the show, but haven't signed the contract.

Gurmeet Denies Reports

But when Pinkvilla contacted Gurmeet, he refuted the reports. He was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Right now, I m busy with my film Paltan which is releasing on September 7th. Next going on floors soon. So how come?"