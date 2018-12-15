 »   »   »  BB 12: Rohit Suchanti Eliminated; Double Ishqbaazi On Bigg Boss As Salman & SRK Are Back Together!

Karan & Arjun Are Back Together

The ‘Karan Arjun' of Bollywood are back on small screen yet again! Yes, Shahrukh Khan was on the set of Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 12 to promote his upcoming film Zero. The superstars were seen dancing and having a lot of fun while shooting for the weekend episode.

SRK & Salman Dance

In the pictures that are doing the rounds on social media, Shahrukh is seen wearing black pant and shirt with a beige coat, while Salman donned black attire with black jacket and red towel.

SRK & Salman

Shahrukh will also be assigning funny task to the contestants. Well, this is not the first time, Shahrukh is on the reality show. Shahrukh had appeared on the show a few times before as well. SRK had been on the sets along with his Dilwale co-actress Kajol on the sets.

Double Ishqbaazi On Bigg Boss!

Red Chillies Entertainment shared this picture and wrote, "It was double the #Issaqbaazi on the #BiggBoss set with @iamsrk and @beingsalmankhan sharing the stage again! Catch them together in the next episode! #6DaysToZero #Zero #ZeroTheMovie #Zero21Dec."

Salman Questions Housemates For Choosing Sree As Best Performer!

According to The Khabari report, Salman Khan questioned housemates for choosing Sreesanth as the best performer as he had lost his individual round in the task.

Salman Takes Romil & KVB To Task!

Salman will also be bashing Romil and Karanvir. Sultani Akhada is between Romil and Sreesanth. Apparently, Romil wins the Sultani Akhada.

Somi Or Rohit To Be Eliminated!

As the viewers are aware, Karanvir Bohra, Somi Khan and Rohit Suchanti are nominated for this week's eviction. We are sure that Karanvir will be safe, thanks to his fans! So, either Somi or Rohit will be leaving the show.

Rohit Eliminated

According to the latest report, Rohit Suchanti has been eliminated from the show. Rohit entered the house as wildcard entrant. Although the actor grabbed limelight on the show, he failed to impress the viewers. He received less votes compared to Somi and hence eliminated.

The Khabari

The Khabari tweeted, "#Exclusive only on your #TheKhabari2 #RohitSuchanti Eliminated from the #BiggBoss12 house!" - (sic)