 »   »   »  BB 12: Rohit Suchanti Eliminated; Double Ishqbaazi On Bigg Boss As Salman & SRK Are Back Together!

This week, in the Bigg Boss 12 house, we saw interesting nomination task, where the contestants had to ask the other contestant to destroy their favourite things to save them! While a few saved their friends making the bond stronger, a few others failed to save their friends. Later, the contestants chose Sree as the best performer. He was declared as the captain and got the power to nominate contestants - Romil, Rohit Suchanti and Deepak for the kaalkothri. The housemates were also asked to select one contestant out of Somi, Rohit and Karanvir whom they feel should be ousted from the show. The housemates feel Rohit is least deserving person in the house.
In the previous episode, Romil called Sreesanth a controversy star and told Deepak and Rohit that Sree is a smart played. He felt that Sree's emotions are fake. This weekend ka vaar episode will be special as the viewers will get to watch their favourites Shahrukh and Salman together on small screen yet again! Check out what's in store in the weekend ka vaar episodes!
Karan & Arjun Are Back Together
The ‘Karan Arjun' of Bollywood are back on small screen yet again! Yes, Shahrukh Khan was on the set of Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 12 to promote his upcoming film Zero. The superstars were seen dancing and having a lot of fun while shooting for the weekend episode.
SRK & Salman Dance
In the pictures that are doing the rounds on social media, Shahrukh is seen wearing black pant and shirt with a beige coat, while Salman donned black attire with black jacket and red towel.
SRK & Salman
Shahrukh will also be assigning funny task to the contestants. Well, this is not the first time, Shahrukh is on the reality show. Shahrukh had appeared on the show a few times before as well. SRK had been on the sets along with his Dilwale co-actress Kajol on the sets.
Double Ishqbaazi On Bigg Boss!
Red Chillies Entertainment shared this picture and wrote, "It was double the #Issaqbaazi on the #BiggBoss set with @iamsrk and @beingsalmankhan sharing the stage again! Catch them together in the next episode! #6DaysToZero #Zero #ZeroTheMovie #Zero21Dec."
Salman Questions Housemates For Choosing Sree As Best Performer!
According to The Khabari report, Salman Khan questioned housemates for choosing Sreesanth as the best performer as he had lost his individual round in the task.
Salman Takes Romil & KVB To Task!
Salman will also be bashing Romil and Karanvir. Sultani Akhada is between Romil and Sreesanth. Apparently, Romil wins the Sultani Akhada.
Somi Or Rohit To Be Eliminated!
As the viewers are aware, Karanvir Bohra, Somi Khan and Rohit Suchanti are nominated for this week's eviction. We are sure that Karanvir will be safe, thanks to his fans! So, either Somi or Rohit will be leaving the show.
Rohit Eliminated
According to the latest report, Rohit Suchanti has been eliminated from the show. Rohit entered the house as wildcard entrant. Although the actor grabbed limelight on the show, he failed to impress the viewers. He received less votes compared to Somi and hence eliminated.
The Khabari
The Khabari tweeted, "#Exclusive only on your #TheKhabari2 #RohitSuchanti Eliminated from the #BiggBoss12 house!" - (sic)
