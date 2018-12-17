 »   »   »  BB 12: Rohit Suchanti Feels Sreesanth Is Not Mentally Fit; Wants A Girl Like Srishty To Be His Wife!

Bigg Boss Requires Mental Agility To Survive

About Bigg Boss, Rohit was quoted by Mid-day as saying, "Bigg Boss is a very different experience altogether and I am glad I did it. One requires a lot of patience and mental agility to survive in the game."

Bigg Boss Journey Was Quite Amazing

On his journey in the Bigg Boss house, Rohit said, "My stay in the Bigg Boss house was quite amazing and I am glad to be taking back a lot of memories along with me. It does feel a little sad to leave the house so close to the finale but life doesn't end here, the game should go on. I am quite thankful to everyone who have supported me and the hope the best one wins."

Disappointed To Leave The Show Before Somi!

Rohit was disappointed with his elimination as he was expecting Somi to get eliminated. But he dealt with his exit with a calm mind. He says that he was seeing himself in top 3.

Surbhi & Srishty Are His Good Friends

About his friends in the Bigg Boss house, Rohit told India-forums, "Surbhi and Srishti became his great friends, however, Dipika was always susceptible about him as a person."

Rohit Wants A Girl Like Srishty To Be His Wife Some Day!

About his relationship with Srishty Rode, he said that he turned into Ranbir Kapoor from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil when Srishty was in front of him. He praised Srishty and revealed that she is a ‘great friend'. He always meant that he wants a girl like her to be his wife some day.

Dipika & Sree Are Playing Their Own Bigg Boss

He feels that Dipika and Sree are playing their own Bigg Boss inside. Dipika is visible because of Sree and adds that it's high time Dipika plays her own game. He called Romil, the dirtiest player and added that Surbhi is playing the best game and deserves to win.

Sree Is Not Mentally Fit!

When asked whether he has suggestion to housemates, he was quoted by Telly Reporter as saying, "I know that he is physically fit, Muhje lagtha hai, woh thode mentally fit nahi hai (but I feel he is not mentally fit). Mujhe personally lagta hai unhe holiday ki zarurat hai (I personally feel, he needs to go on a holiday) and spend time with his family, so that he get positive vibes. Otherwise, he is perfect."