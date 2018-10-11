India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
 BB 12: Saba & Srishty Get Physical During Captaincy Task; Will They Be Nominated Or Evicted?

BB 12: Saba & Srishty Get Physical During Captaincy Task; Will They Be Nominated Or Evicted?

By
    Bigg Boss announces about the captaincy task between Saba Khan and Srishty Rode. In the captaincy task, the contenders are supposed to first collect the metal plates from the housemates and place it with their names on a board, which is located in the garden area. However, they can erase their opponent's name and write their name on the plate. Saba and Srishty convince the housemates to support them. While Deepak tells Saba that the task is single vs jodi, Srishty tells Surbhi that she will be fighting individually (neither in single team nor supporting jodi).

    In today's task the viewers will get to watch a lot of drama! Read on to know more!

    Saba & Srishty Get Physical

    While Saba is seen arranging, Srishty tries to erase the name that was on Saba's side. Saba pushes Srishty, while we assume by mistake Srishty pulls Saba's hair. As Saba tries to protect her metal plates on the board, Srishty tries to destroy them. The things get ugly as Saba uses force to stop Srishty and ends up pushing her down. Srishty loses her temper and tries to hit Saba, while Dipika controls Srishty.

    Srishty Locks Herself In The Bathroom

    Then Srishty takes off her mike and locks herself in the bathroom, while Karanvir, Saurabh and Neha try to pacify her. In anger looks like she destroys Bigg Boss' property.

    Captaincy Task Cancelled; Will Saba & Srishty Be Nominated Or Eliminated?

    According to the latest report, the task has been cancelled. Well, it has to be seen whether Bigg Boss punishes them by nominating them for the upcoming eviction, or will they be evicted directly! Meanwhile, here's what the tweeples think!

    Fans’ Comments: Fai

    "WHAT THE HELL .. I am so annoyed right now! How many times is @BiggBoss going to allow Srishty get physically attacked ?!!!! If he doesn't punish Saba then I am DONE with this season .. so much partiality and unfairness with the celebrities!!! #BB12 #BiggBoss12." - (sic)

    Prashant Londhe

    "Hamesha ki taraha bigg boss koi action nahi lenge public ko chutiya samajhke rakha hai.. khudko kal kothri ke liye nominate karne ki saza nomination plus double evection aur kalkothri.. aur haat uthane ki saza sirf task se bahar wah kya insaf hai .. #biggboss12 #BB12." - (sic)

    @iRajatmall

    "Kushal pushed Andy- Kushal Evicted
    Puneet Isar Pushed Arya - Puneet evicted
    Ben pulled Akash Dadlani's hair - Ben nominated for entire season
    Saba Pushed Srishty, Surbhi oulled her hair
    But KV or Nehha will get evicted😠
    Why so partial @BiggBoss ? @rajcheerfull
    #BB12 #BiggBoss12." - (sic)

    @Simsangsac & @Abhi

    @simsangsac: #saba might get evicted this week bcz of the physical violence with #shristy...in that scenario both kV n neha WL be safe... - (sic)

    @Abhi_tiwareee: evict saba khan ,, she pushed #SrishtyRode #BiggBoss12. - (sic)

    @DeleteNegativi2

    "Remove those two #saba & #somi. The way they pushed #SrishtyRode , she would have kicked to her face. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 . Shit #SabaKhan #SomiKhan ... Irritating #SurbhiRana is better than these 2 sisters." - (sic)

    @SwatiTrethiya

    "#BiggBoss12 plezz take action #saba khan ki evict kro this is not doing good. #SrishtyRode ke sath me 2 times physical ho Gaya hai ..she is break down her self. #saba me #surbhi ki aatmaa aagyi hai. Bdway so sweet @ms_dipika mam #Srishty ko Physical hone SE rok liya❤️👍" - (sic)

