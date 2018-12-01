 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Salman Bashes Sreesanth & Surbhi; Jasleen Or Megha - Who Is Getting Eliminated?

Salman Lashes Out At Surbhi, Sree & Deepak

As Surbhi, Sreesanth and Deepak were seen abusing and passing derogatory comments, Salman Khan will be seen lashing out at them. Not just them, he also bashes all contestants as they didn't perform well, and because of them the tasks were cancelled!

Sultani Akhada & Caller Of The Week

Sultani Akhada will be between Romil and Rohit. According to The Khabri report, Rohit has won the task. Also, the Appy Fizz Caller asks Somi Khan, a question.

Epic Reactions Of Housemates Seeing A ‘Nimbu’

Apparently, to promote the new show ‘Tantra', a ‘Nimbu' will be kept near the door. The housemates reaction on seeing the ‘Nimbu' was epic. Karanvir starts chanting ‘Om Namah Shivaya', while Sreesanth tells something about a lady who stands in railways station at 11 pm!

Sara Ali Khan On The Show

Sara Ali Khan will be seen promoting her upcoming film Kedarnath on the reality show. Sharing a picture snapped with Salman, Sara wrote, "Welcome to Bigg Boss with the biggest Boss." - (sic)

Tantra Actors – Juhi Parmar and Sargun Kaur

Television actress and ex-Bigg Boss winner, Juhi Parmar along with her co-actress Sargun Kaur will grace the show to promote their upcoming show, Tantra.

No Elimination!

According to the latest report, there will be no elimination, this weekend. The votings will be carried forward to the next week. Apparently, Jasleen, Deepak and Megha had got less number of votes. Many expected Jasleen or Megha would be eliminated. But, they got lucky this time!