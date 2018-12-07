English
Bigg Boss 12 SHOCKING Double Eviction! Jasleen & Megha Eliminated; Salman Khan Bashes Surbhi!

By
    The viewers witnessed a lot of drama in the Bigg Boss 12 house this week. Surbhi Rana and Rohit Suchanti were seen provoking and disrespecting people (Sreesanth) & Deepak punished himself for betraying Somi during BB School Bus task. This time, the weekend ka vaar episode shoot has been preponed because of Family Task! The shooting was held yesterday! The weekend ka vaar episodes will be aired today (December 7 & 8) and Family task will be aired on Sunday (December 9). Sreesanth, Deepak and Romil, who were sent to kaalkothri, will not be released during the weekend ka vaar episode.

    Well, finally, we will get to watch something that we have been waiting for since a long time! Yes, Salman Khan gives reality check to the contestants. Check out what's in store in the upcoming episodes!

    Salman Bashes Surbhi & Rohit

    Salman Khan will be seen lashing out at housemates for their wrong doings. According to the latest promo, Salman will be bashing Surbhi and Rohit for disrespecting people. Finally, fans would be happy that he took Surbhi's class!

    Finally, Salman Lashes Out At Surbhi!

    He asks Surbhi, "Durso ki galti tho apko acchi tarah se dikh rahi hai, jo aapka bartav hum sab dekh rahe hai yaha par, uska kya?" He even asks her whether she is thinking that she will win the show by doing all these!

    The Host Takes Rohit To Task!

    Salman asks Rohit whether he has any other talent that instigating! He continues, "Do you know what do you say about Sreesanth, ki who hamesha footage deta rehta hai, negative footage, tho aap mukhe batao ki aap kaun se type ka footage de rahe ho? You have no rights to pull down somebody."

    Karanvir Bohra Is Wrong This Time!

    Apparently, he also takes Karanvir Bohra (and Rohit) to task for playing with bra (the picture which went viral and social media, and Shilpa Shinde was trolled for insulting Karanvir). He shows the clip and tells them that they didn't telecast it as it is 9-10 pm slot and family members watch it!

    Riteish Deshmukh Is The Guest

    The guest of this week will be Riteish Deshmukh. He will also enter the house and introduce a few fun tasks. Appy Fizz Caller Of The Week questions Romil Chaudhary. Sultani Akhada will be between Somi and Jasleen. Somi wins the task.

    Family Task Introduced

    Also, Family Task will be introduced where the contestants will have to freeze as their family members enter the house. According to reports, Karanvir's wife with daughters, Dipika's husband Shoaib, Sreesanth's wife Bhuvneshwari, Deepak Thakur's father will be entering the house.

    Shocking Double Eviction: Jasleen & Megha Eliminated

    Finally, coming to eviction! Apparently, Jasleen Matharu and Megha Dhade have been eliminated. While Jasleen's eviction was predicted, Megha's eviction was shocking. The Khabri tweeted, "#EXCLUSIVE AND #CONFIRMED Fisrt Only On #TheKhabri Megha and Jasleen Have Been Eliminated from The house!" - (sic)

    Story first published: Friday, December 7, 2018, 2:05 [IST]
