 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12 SHOCKING EVICTION: Srishty Rode Eliminated; Naagin 3 Actors, Harshad & Kamya Enter!

Srishty Rode Eliminated From Bigg Boss 12 House

According to the latest report, Srishty has been eliminated! The Khabri tweeted, "Yes its Confirmed. #SrishtyRode has been Eliminated from from BiggBoss12." - (sic)

Srishty Rode’s Eviction Comes As A Shock

It has to be recalled that Srishty was not active in the initial days of her stay in the Bigg Boss house, but later she grabbed limelight, thanks to the wild card entry, Rohit Suchanti. Rohit was attracted towards Srishty and he had confessed the same to her as well.

Fans Call It An Unfair Eviction!

The actress grabbed headlines since Rohit's entry. She has also been actively participating in the tasks! Her eviction has indeed come as a shock to fans! Just like Shivashish's, fans are calling Srishty's eviction, as unfair decision!

BB 12 Weekend Ka Vaar Spoiler: Anita, Surbhi, Harshad & Kamya In BB 12 House!

Apart from eviction, the viewers will get to witness a lot of fun, as Naagin 3 actors, Anita Hassanandani & Surbhi Jyoti, Bepannaah actor Harshad Chopra and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi will be entering the house.

Naagin Dance With Salman

According to #BiggBoss_Tak report, Anita and Surbhi will be seen competing and making vada pav for Salman Khan. The host will also be seen dancing on ‘Naagin' tune with Anita, Surbhi, Harshad and Kamya.

Salman To Bash Megha & Deepak!

Sultani Akhada fight will be between Karanvir Bohra and Romil Chaudhary. The Appy Fizz Caller will ask question to Megha Dhade, who will also be 'Gunhegaar of the week' and will be sent to the torture room. Apparently, Salman will be seen bashing Megha and Deepak.