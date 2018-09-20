 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: SHOCKING! Jasleen’s Father Says He Will NEVER Approve Jasleen & Anup's Relationship!

Related Articles
- Bigg Boss 11’s Arshi Khan Bags ‘Top Entertainer’ Award At The Global Peace Conference!
-
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 3 Highlights: 3 Jodis & 2 Singles Nominated; Urvashi & Kriti Get Into An Argument!
- Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth Will Have To Pay A HUGE Amount If He Walks Out Of The House!
- Bigg Boss 12 FIRST Nomination: Dipika Kakar, Saba-Somi Khan & Others Nominated For Eviction!
- Bigg Boss 12 Spoiler: Sreesanth To Leave The House Tonight After Calling Somi Khan 'Sabse Gandi'!
- Bigg Boss 12: Fans Are Irritated With Saba & Somi; Call The Khan Sisters ‘Drama & Footage Queens’!
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 2 Highlights: Saba & Somi Create Unnecessary Fight; Call Sreesanth Mean & Selfish!
- Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen Matharu Refuses To Share A Bed With Anup Jalota, But Why?
- Bigg Boss 12: Did You Know That Om Swami Had Replaced Anup Jalota On The Reality Show?
- Bigg Boss 12 Spoiler: Shocking! First Task Gets CANCELLED; Sreesanth Threatens To Leave The House!
- Anup Jalota Controversies: Did You Know Anup Was Married Thrice & He Was Accused Of Casting Couch?
- Bigg Boss 12 Highlights: Deepak Fascinated By Jacuzzi; BB Press Conference; Saba-Somi Fake A Fight!
The popular bhajan singer Anup Jalota shocked the viewers by entering the Bigg Boss 12 house. He gave another shocker as he entered with his student Jasleen Matharu and made their relationship official on the national television! Jasleen even said that she was dating Anup since past three-and-a-half years and that her parents and friends will be shocked when they get to know of the same! Recently, Jasleen's father Kesar told News 18 that he is not disturbed with the bashing and doesn't want to comment anything about his daughter's personal life until he meets her!
But, now, he seems to have taken a U-turn. While talking to Aaj Tak, Kesar made it clear that he would never approve of Jasleen and Anup's relationship. Keep reading to know more!
Jasleen’s Father Had No Clue About Her & Anup's Relationship
When Kesar was asked if he was aware of Jasleen and Anup's relationship, he told the leading daily, "I had no clue about this. I was told they were entering as guru-shishya jodi. She never told me about this."
“We All Got Angry!”
"When they made the announcement, my entire family couldn't believe their eyes. We all got very angry. Within ten minutes, I started getting calls from friends. My wife (who was watching the show) got up and went inside. It was very unexpected."
Jasleen’s Father Was The One Who Introduced Her To Anup!
He further adds that he was the one who introduced Anup to Jasleen about three-four years ago, as he wanted Jasleen to improve on her singing skills. When Jasleen said she has been dating Anup since 3.5 years, Kesar was shocked and never realised that something was cooking between them!
Jasleen’s Father Will Never Approve Jasleen & Anup’s Relationship!
When asked if he will approve their relationship, he said, "No. Never. It's not possible. If she asks me, I will never give my approval to this relationship. I will not give my blessings to them, and I would rather keep my distance from this. But I will definitely ask my daughter why she did it. If she admits to her relationship with him, I will maintain my distance from them."
Kesar Is Upset With His Daughter’s Decision
He adds that he is upset with his daughter's decision and couldn't talk to anybody for two days! He further added that he is still facing the heat of it. When asked if he would go to the Bigg Boss 12 house if he was called as a guest and clarify with Anup regarding the same, Kesar said, "I won't go if Anup ji is there."
His Relatives & Friends Advice Him Not To Let Jasleen Enter The House!
When asked if his relatives and friends are questioning him about this, he said, "They are saying you should not let your daughter enter the house. Someone was saying--had she been my daughter, I would have killed her."
Kesar Doesn’t Want To Take Any Drastic Step
He added, "I don't believe in such drastic steps. We don't have any right to take our kids' life, but if she has made a mistake, she will have to face the repercussions. I can't do anything about it."
Jasleen & Anup Should Concentrate On Improving Their Image
When asked if he has any message for the couple, he added, "They should concentrate on improving their image. They have made a mistake and now the only thing they can do is to play a fair game so that public gets a good message."
Bigg Boss 12 Spoiler: Who Will Be The FIRST Captain - Dipika Kakar Or Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik?