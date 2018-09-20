 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: SHOCKING! Jasleen’s Father Says He Will NEVER Approve Jasleen & Anup's Relationship!

Jasleen’s Father Had No Clue About Her & Anup's Relationship

When Kesar was asked if he was aware of Jasleen and Anup's relationship, he told the leading daily, "I had no clue about this. I was told they were entering as guru-shishya jodi. She never told me about this."

“We All Got Angry!”

"When they made the announcement, my entire family couldn't believe their eyes. We all got very angry. Within ten minutes, I started getting calls from friends. My wife (who was watching the show) got up and went inside. It was very unexpected."

Jasleen’s Father Was The One Who Introduced Her To Anup!

He further adds that he was the one who introduced Anup to Jasleen about three-four years ago, as he wanted Jasleen to improve on her singing skills. When Jasleen said she has been dating Anup since 3.5 years, Kesar was shocked and never realised that something was cooking between them!

Jasleen’s Father Will Never Approve Jasleen & Anup’s Relationship!

When asked if he will approve their relationship, he said, "No. Never. It's not possible. If she asks me, I will never give my approval to this relationship. I will not give my blessings to them, and I would rather keep my distance from this. But I will definitely ask my daughter why she did it. If she admits to her relationship with him, I will maintain my distance from them."

Kesar Is Upset With His Daughter’s Decision

He adds that he is upset with his daughter's decision and couldn't talk to anybody for two days! He further added that he is still facing the heat of it. When asked if he would go to the Bigg Boss 12 house if he was called as a guest and clarify with Anup regarding the same, Kesar said, "I won't go if Anup ji is there."

His Relatives & Friends Advice Him Not To Let Jasleen Enter The House!

When asked if his relatives and friends are questioning him about this, he said, "They are saying you should not let your daughter enter the house. Someone was saying--had she been my daughter, I would have killed her."

Kesar Doesn’t Want To Take Any Drastic Step

He added, "I don't believe in such drastic steps. We don't have any right to take our kids' life, but if she has made a mistake, she will have to face the repercussions. I can't do anything about it."

Jasleen & Anup Should Concentrate On Improving Their Image

When asked if he has any message for the couple, he added, "They should concentrate on improving their image. They have made a mistake and now the only thing they can do is to play a fair game so that public gets a good message."