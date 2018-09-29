 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: SHOCKING! Salman Announces DOUBLE Eviction – Kriti, Roshmi & Nirmal Eliminated?

2 Singles & 2 Jodis Nominated

It has to be recalled that Bigg Boss surprised the contestants by directly nominating Karanvir Bohra and Nirmal Singh-Romil Chaudhary for this week's elimination as punishment. Also, post nominations, since Dipika Kakar and Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik got more votes against them, they got nominated for this week's elimination. Kriti was upset that she got nominated!

Dipika & KVB Safe; Jodis In Danger

Recently, we revealed that since Dipika and Karanvir have got a good fan following and they are also playing the game smartly and in a mature way, there is a huge possibility of them getting saved. Initially, it was said that Romil and Nirmal got little less votes compared to Kriti and Roshmi and hence they will be getting eliminated.

Kriti & Roshmi Eliminated!

But according to The Khabri report, there is a twist in the elimination. It is Kriti and Roshmi, who have got eliminated. According to the report, Nirmal and Romil were called for second eviction!

Nirmal Saves Romil

Apparently, Salman gives a special power to them to save one of them, and Nirmal saves Romil, as he feels Romil is playing well. Hence, Nirmal will be leaving the house.

The Khabri Tweets

"#Exclusive 2nd Eviction Details Salman will announce Romil-Nirmal is 2nd jodi to be evicted. Both come on stage with Salman, Salman gives them special power to save one, Niram says Romil is playing good he should stay, if he wins trophy will be of Both us. #Romil Stays." - (sic)

BB 12 Weekend Ka Vaar Spoiler

The Khabri also reports that Dipika Kakar and Jasleen Matharu will fight in Sultani Akhada, and the former wins. Sreesanth will be facing question from Appy Fizz Caller Of The Week. The caller will ask him about being double-faced.

Ayushamann & Tabu Grace The Show

In the promo we saw, Ayushmann Khuranna and Tabu gracing the show. Ayushmann is seen advertising a product named ‘Sreesanth chaap choos' as he is seen crying for everything, while Tabu advertises a ‘Shivashish brand jumpsuit' and jokes about Shivashish's clothes.