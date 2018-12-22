 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Somi Khan Gets Evicted; Simmba's Ranveer Singh & Sara Ali Khan Have Fun With Salman!

Sara, Ranveer & Rohit Have Fun With Salman

Simmba actors, Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh along with the director Rohit Shetty graced the show. The trio will be seen having some fun moments with Salman khan on stage, as they will perform some fun tasks and interact with the housemates as well.

Housemates Rank Themselves

Salman Khan asked the housemate to rank themselves on the scale of 1 to 7. They ranked Deepak at one, Surbhi at second, followed by Romil, Somi, Karanvir, Sreesanth and Dipika (at third to seventh places, respectively).

Salman Unhappy With Their Ranking

Salman was unhappy with the ranking and he made stand Sreesanth at first and Dipika at second place. He also appreciated Surbhi for improving. Gunehgaar of the week was Surbhi. The Appy Fizz Caller of the week questioned Sreesanth.

No Double Elimination!

As the viewers are aware, the whole housemates except Surbhi, who won the ticket to finale task, were nominated for eviction. Earlier, it was said that there would be double eviction.

Somi Khan Eliminated!

But according to the latest report, there is only one eviction. There was possibility of Somi Khan getting eliminated. Apparently, Somi Khan has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss house.

Real Khabri Tweets…

Real Khabri tweeted, "Shocking & Confirmed News :- Only On @Khabari_01#SomiKhan has benn evicted from #biggboss house ...#BiggBoss12 #bb12." - (sic)

Somi’s Bigg Boss Journey

It has to be recalled that Somi entered the house along with sister Saba Khan. Saba was previously eliminated. Somi was linked to Deepak, but she said that she has always treated him as her friend. Of late, her relationship with Romil was also misunderstood, but she and Romil clarified that they are just friends.