 Bigg Boss 12: Somi Khan Gets Evicted; Simmba's Ranveer Singh & Sara Ali Khan Have Fun With Salman!

Bigg Boss 12: Somi Khan Gets Evicted; Simmba's Ranveer Singh & Sara Ali Khan Have Fun With Salman!

    The biggest controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12 is nearing the finale. The contestants are having sleepless nights as the competition is getting tougher with passing day. This week, we saw some of the interesting tasks ticket to finale and Bigg Boss Radio tasks. Surbhi won the ticket to finale task. RJ Malishka, and ex Bigg Boss contestants, Preetam and Manu Punjabi entered the house. In BB Radio task, the callers questioned the housemates during BB radio task. After the task, Sreesanth apologiesed to Karanvir for insulting his father, if at all he had said.

    The ex-Bigg Boss contestants, Preetam and Manu took part in the discussion regarding who should be sent to the kaalkothri. The contestants had to select contestants for Kaalkothri based on three criterion - contestants who are dual faced, ill-mannered and most irritating contestant. Finally, Deepak, Karanvir and Surbhi were named to be sent to the jail. Preetam and Manu, who had power to save one contestant, saved Karanvir. Check out what's in store in the weekend ka vaar episodes!

    Sara, Ranveer & Rohit Have Fun With Salman

    Simmba actors, Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh along with the director Rohit Shetty graced the show. The trio will be seen having some fun moments with Salman khan on stage, as they will perform some fun tasks and interact with the housemates as well.

    Housemates Rank Themselves

    Salman Khan asked the housemate to rank themselves on the scale of 1 to 7. They ranked Deepak at one, Surbhi at second, followed by Romil, Somi, Karanvir, Sreesanth and Dipika (at third to seventh places, respectively).

    Salman Unhappy With Their Ranking

    Salman was unhappy with the ranking and he made stand Sreesanth at first and Dipika at second place. He also appreciated Surbhi for improving. Gunehgaar of the week was Surbhi. The Appy Fizz Caller of the week questioned Sreesanth.

    No Double Elimination!

    As the viewers are aware, the whole housemates except Surbhi, who won the ticket to finale task, were nominated for eviction. Earlier, it was said that there would be double eviction.

    Somi Khan Eliminated!

    But according to the latest report, there is only one eviction. There was possibility of Somi Khan getting eliminated. Apparently, Somi Khan has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss house.

    Real Khabri Tweets…

    Real Khabri tweeted, "Shocking & Confirmed News :- Only On @Khabari_01#SomiKhan has benn evicted from #biggboss house ...#BiggBoss12 #bb12." - (sic)

    Somi’s Bigg Boss Journey

    It has to be recalled that Somi entered the house along with sister Saba Khan. Saba was previously eliminated. Somi was linked to Deepak, but she said that she has always treated him as her friend. Of late, her relationship with Romil was also misunderstood, but she and Romil clarified that they are just friends.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 22, 2018, 8:10 [IST]
