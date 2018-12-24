 »   »   »  BB 12: Somi Clarifies That Deepak & Romil Are Just Friends; Says Dipika Is Not Fake But Cunning!

Will Faking An Affair Win Votes?

As the viewers are aware, Deepak was quite vocal about his attraction towards Somi; when asked whether she ever wondered if faking an affair is a easy way to win votes, she told IE, "Not at all. It's not in my personality to fake. While the show is an important part, my world is outside the game. I knew my priorities and would have never stooped to that level to be in the show."

Somi On Her Bond With Romil

When asked about her feelings towards Romil, Somi said, "Be it in the house or otherwise, I have always supported my friends. After the Happy Club got dismantled, I realised Romil was very lonely. Also, from the time he sacrificed the opportunity of seeing his family's video for me, I formed a special connect with him. We share a very pure friendship. It's not necessary that every relationship has to be romantic."

Somi On Her Link-up With Deepak

In an interview to TOI, she clarified about her relationship with Deepak. She said, "Deepak is a good friend. I had made it clear from day one to Deepak that he will always be a good friend and nothing more than that. I respect his feelings for me, but there's nothing more than that. I really like that he also understood that and we have found good friends in each other."

Dipika Is Not Fake But Cunning Sometimes

Many feel Dipika Kakar is fake in the house. But Somi clarified that Dipika is not fake, but she is cunning sometimes. Somi said, "We all felt at one point of time that Dipika Kakar is fake. As she was a completely different person when she used to talk to us or be with us. She was polite and helping."

Somi Adds…

"But the moment she got into tasks she used to get all aggressive. She behaved the opposite during tasks. This created a lot of confusion around her behaviour and we all felt that she was fake. However, the feedback that we are getting from outside and from the people who visited the house, it has become very clear that she is not faking. Though, she is cunning at times, but she is not a fake person."

Surbhi Is The Villain Of Bigg Boss House

When asked who the villain of the house is, she said, "Surbhi Rana has been the villain of the house. She has always crossed all the limits and gone all out to instigate people. She has herself accepted that she has gone beyond to provoke and instigate Sreesanth to get footage. She is not a bad person but her aggressive side is her biggest drawback."