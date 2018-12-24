 »   »   »  BB 12: Somi Clarifies That Deepak & Romil Are Just Friends; Says Dipika Is Not Fake But Cunning!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Government's New Snoop On Computers — Order Challenged In Supreme Court
-
- Newly-Leaked KTM 390 Adventure Spy Pics Might Worry BMW G 310 GS Fans!
- India's Stock Market Beats Germany's To Become 7th Largest In The World
- KGF Hindi — Second-Day Saturday Box Office Collection
- India Vs Australia: Seven-Year-Old Archie Schiller To Co-Captain Australia In Boxing Day Test At MCG
- Seven Handy Tips For WhatsApp Desktop
- Royal, With A Touch Of Modern Minimalism — Kajol's Velvet Sari Is About That
- Eight Places to Travel in India When You're Single
Somi Khan entered the Bigg Boss 12 house along with her sister Saba Khan. They created havoc inside the house and many of them hated them for being so aggressive. Unfortunately, Saba got eliminated. In the house, Somi created headlines as she was linked-up to Deepak Thakur. Her relationship with Romi Choudhary was also questioned. Now that she got eliminated, in interviews to various media portals, Somi revealed many things about the Bigg Boss house and also clarified her relationship that she shared with Deepak and Romil.
About her stint on Bigg Boss 12, Somi told IE, "It definitely feels horrible to be evicted just a week before the finals. But I am happy and proud to have come so far." Read on to know more!
Will Faking An Affair Win Votes?
As the viewers are aware, Deepak was quite vocal about his attraction towards Somi, when asked whether she ever wondered if faking an affair is a easy way to win votes, she told IE, "Not at all. It's not in my personality to fake. While the show is an important part, my world is outside the game. I knew my priorities and would have never stooped to that level to be in the show."
Somi On Her Bond With Romil
When asked about her feelings towards Romil, Somi said, "Be it in the house or otherwise, I have always supported my friends. After the Happy Club got dismantled, I realised Romil was very lonely. Also, from the time he sacrificed the opportunity of seeing his family's video for me, I formed a special connect with him. We share a very pure friendship. It's not necessary that every relationship has to be romantic."
Somi On Her Link-up With Deepak
In an interview to TOI, she clarified about her relationship with Deepak. She said, "Deepak is a good friend. I had made it clear from day one to Deepak that he will always be a good friend and nothing more than that. I respect his feelings for me, but there's nothing more than that. I really like that he also understood that and we have found good friends in each other."
Dipika Is Not Fake But Cunning Sometimes
Many feel Dipika Kakar is fake in the house. But, Somi clarified that Dipika is not fake, but she is cunning sometimes. Somi said, "We all felt at one point of time that Dipika Kakar is fake. As she was a completely different person when she used to talk to us or be with us. She was polite and helping."
Somi Adds…
"But the moment she got into tasks she used to get all aggressive. She behaved the opposite during tasks. This created a lot of confusion around her behaviour and we all felt that she was fake. However, the feedback that we are getting from outside and from the people who visited the house, it has become very clear that she is not faking. Though, she is cunning at times, but she is not a fake person."
Surbhi Is The Villain Of Bigg Boss House
When asked who the villain of the house is, she said, "Surbhi Rana has been the villain of the house. She has always crossed all the limits and gone all out to instigate people. She has herself accepted that she has gone beyond to provoke and instigate Sreesanth to get footage. She is not a bad person but her aggressive side is her biggest drawback."
Somi adds that she will be friends with Deepak, Surbhi, Romil and Karanvir Bohra as they shared a very close bond with them inside the house.
Most Read: BB 12: Deepak & Surbhi Get Secret Tasks; Gautam Gulati & Juhi To Enter; Mid-Week Eviction Expected!