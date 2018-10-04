English
 Bigg Boss 12 Spoiler: NO Elimination This Week; This Contestant Will Be Sent To The Secret Room!

Bigg Boss 12 Spoiler: NO Elimination This Week; This Contestant Will Be Sent To The Secret Room!

By
    The makers of the biggest reality and controversial show, Bigg Boss 12 have been trying to keep the viewers engaged to the show by introducing new twists on the show. Recently, we saw double eviction, and then one of the evicted jodidar (Romil Chaudhary) re-entering the house along with the first wild card entrant Surbhi Rana, was totally unexpected. This week, one jodi - Jasleen-Anup and 3 celebrities - Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode and Sreesanth have been nominated for eviction.

    Many of them feel that Anup and Jasleen might get eliminated, as Anup has a conference to attend by the end of this month. But if reports are to be believed, there will be no elimination this week.

    Instead one of the contestants from the nominated list will be sent to the secret room. Apparently, it will be either Karanvir Bohra or Sreesanth, who will be sent to the secret room.

    Well, if they send KVB to the secret room, it won't be of any use, as people who have been talking against him are talking in front of him as well. We assume it will be Sreesanth, as many of them, who have been close to him, were seen talking against him! It has to be recalled that Anup had said he is a waste on the show, as he is not participating. Even Dipika had said to Neha that they are babysitting him every time he gets angry! Many are not telling it on his face, as they feel, they might become the victim of his anger!

    Also, he has not been keeping well, and not participating in the task. If Sree is sent to the secret room, the reality of the other contestants may soon be revealed. Everyone is aware of Sreesanth's bad temper! So, when he is back in the main house, he might take revenge on them! So there are all possibilities of sending Sreesanth to the secret room.

    Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 4, 2018, 15:36 [IST]
