Bigg Boss 12 Spoiler: Who Will Be The FIRST Captain – Dipika Kakar Or Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik?

    Bigg Boss has been keeping the contestants busy with the tasks. Recently, we saw the nomination task in which Dipika Kakar, Srishty Rode, Saba-Somi Khan, Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik and Shivashish Mishra-Saurabh get nominated for eviction. Well, today it's time to choose the first captain of the Bigg Boss 12 house. Bigg Boss asks single and jodi contestants to choose one contender each for captaincy. In the latest promo, we can see Dipika Kakar (in singles) tell her inmates that she will work hard if she becomes a captain. In jodis, Saba-Somi and Kriti-Roshmi reveal the reason as to why they have to choose them as their captain!

    Kriti-Roshmi tell the housemates as to why they are apt to become captain. The inmates agree with them, while Saba-Somi are seen arguing!

    Contenders Of Captaincy

    Finally, the singles choose Dipika Kakar, and the jodis choose Kriti-Roshmi as the contenders of captaincy. Post this, Bigg Boss announces a task in which the Bigg Boss house gets transformed into a kingdom.

    Anup Is The King; Dipika, Kriti & Roshmi Are The Queens!

    Anup is seen as the King, while Dipika Kakar and Kriti-Roshmi are seen as queens from other kingdoms (singles and jodis). The other contestants along with the Queens have to impress the King, so that he gives them flowers. The one who gets the most flowers, wins!

    Dipika Dances For Rekha’s Song ‘Dil Cheez Kya Hai’

    Dipika is seen dancing to Rekha's popular track, ‘Dil cheez kya hai'. Anup is impressed with Dipika's performance and calls it ‘toofan'! He even tells other contestants, "Kya pata main un pe itna mohit ho jaun ki saare phool unhi ko de dun."

    Roshmi Gets Into The Pool; Kriti-Roshmi Dance For Baby Doll

    On the other hand, Roshmi tries to impress the King by getting into the swimming pool. He gets impressed with Roshmi's swimming skills and gives her a flower as well. Roshmi and Kriti are also seen dancing for 'Baby doll'.

    We assume the one who impresses the King will win the captaincy task! So who do you think will win the task? Hit the comment box to share your views and stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

